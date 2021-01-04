Coronavirus: Elite sport to continue as England enters new national lockdown

2:10 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has instructed people to stay at home in an attempt to control the new variant of the coronavirus Prime Minister Boris Johnson has instructed people to stay at home in an attempt to control the new variant of the coronavirus

Elite sport can continue behind closed doors during a new national lockdown in England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions for the country, in a television address on Monday evening, to combat the spread of coronavirus, particularly the new variant, with measures expected to last until mid-February.

Professional sport in Scotland is also unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions, after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued a general stay at home instruction from midnight.

The Premier League, halted in March before the first national lockdown, has already postponed four fixtures since the start of December, including three last week, due to outbreaks of the virus at Manchester City, Fulham and Newcastle.



However, England's top flight insists it has "confidence" in its Covid-19 protocols, with no plans to pause the season despite a rise in positive cases.

The Premier League is yet to announce the results from its latest set of coronavirus testing, but a season-high figure of 18 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff were confirmed between December 21-27.

All 72 EFL clubs are being tested this week, which is expected to provide a picture of the scale of infections in the Championship, League One and League Two,

So far this season 52 fixtures in the three divisions in the Football League have been postponed due to coronavirus issues.

The government placed almost all of England under Tier 3 or 4 coronavirus restrictions on December 30, which barred sports fans from attending games.

A maximum of 4,000 spectators had been allowed back at outdoor events from December 2 in tier one areas, with up to 2,000 people permitted in tier 2.

