Steven Gerrard remains hopeful on new Alfredo Morelos Rangers deal

Alfredo Morelos has attracted interest from Bordeaux during the transfer window

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is hopeful Alfredo Morelos will sign a new deal to keep him at Ibrox.

The Light Blues have already rejected a £3.75m offer - understood by Sky Sports to be from Bordeaux - for the 22-year-old and Gerrard is keen to tie Morelos down to a new deal to ensure he remains at the club.

Morelos has scored six goals in 11 appearances this season, with his positive form seeing him named in the Colombia squad for games against Venezuela and Argentina and earning praise from Gerrard.

"I'm delighted for Alfredo. He's a very confident player anyway, he always believes he can deliver so it was no surprise for me to see him get a call-up Gerrard said ahead of Thursday's Europa League qualifying play-off against Russian side FC Uma.

"He has been in fantastic form and we are all delighted for him. We hope he can go away and do himself justice and I believe that he will.

"Yes, there has been progress with regards a new contract, we'll have to wait and see how that pan out.

"But he is in talks, it's on-going. We're hoping there is some good news to report soon."

