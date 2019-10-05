Scottish round-up: Nine-man Aberdeen earn point against Hibernian, Motherwell win again

Sam Cosgrove made it 1-1 for Aberdeen against Hibernian at Pittodrie

Sam Cosgrove helped nine-man Aberdeen earn a late 1-1 draw against Hibernian at Pittodrie.

The Dons fell behind in the 48th minute when Ryan Porteous stabbed home from close range and things got worse for the hosts when Curtis Main was sent off moments later.

Aberdeen kept battling, though, and Cosgrove headed home to earn a share of the spoils with four minutes left before Lewis Ferguson was also shown a red card in added time.

Analysis: Aberdeen show battling qualities

Sky Sports' Luke Shanley...

"Both managers will be frustrated after this one for different reasons. Paul Heckingbottom's Hibernian were in a dominant position, a goal up and a man up but poor finishing has cost them two points.

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous celebrates the opener at Pittodrie

"Christian Doidge is the guilty party missing four one-on-ones with Aberdeen goalkeeper and captain Joe Lewis, who did his job on each occasion.

"Doidge joined with big expectations given Hibernian paid a reasonable transfer fee for his services by their standards, but the former Welsh basketball international failed to deliver yet again.

"He missed three good chances in the opening league game of the season against St Mirren. This result won't have helped his confidence or the fans' patience as Hibernian's seven-and-a-half year wait for a win in the Granite city goes on.

Lewis Ferguson is sent off by referee Don Robertson after a foul on Stevie Mallan

"Derek McInnes delegated media duties to his assistant Tony Docherty, who said the team's character and belief were down to the manager. Aberdeen seemed to play better with 10 men and they needed to show their battling qualities after last week's 5-0 thumping at Ibrox.

"McInnes and Docherty felt neither Curtis Main nor Lewis Ferguson merited red cards for their challenges on Stevie Mallan but that sense of injustice worked for the team as they pulled together to salvage a point.

"Another Aberdeen boost was the earlier than expected return of defender Scott McKenna from injury. His presence will no doubt help as Aberdeen look to regroup and recover over the international break."

Other results: Saints still without a win

Motherwell moved to within three points of Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic with a 2-0 win over St Mirren at Fir Park.

The Well, who are in third place, a point behind Rangers, were made to wait until the 39th minute before taking the lead.

James Scott celebrates with Richard Tait in Motherwell's win over St Mirren

James Scott was the man to grab the goal, with the Scotland U21 forward scoring a sublime curling shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Chris Long then added gloss to the scoreline in the 86th minute to leave St Mirren without a win in six league games.

St Johnstone remain bottom of the table, and without a win, after being held to a 2-2 draw at Ross County.

Joe Chalmers opened the scoring for County in the 10th minute after converting Ross Stewart's cross.

Scottish Premiership Aberdeen 1-1 Hibernian



Hearts 0-1 Kilmarnock



Motherwell 2-0 St Mirren



Ross County 2-2 St Johnstone

St Johnstone equalised after 34 minutes when a neat ball in behind found Stevie May, who slotted home beyond Ross Laidlaw.

The Saints then took the lead six minutes after half-time when Matty Kennedy fired in a long-range strike.

Ross County rallied, though, and drew level through Blair Spittal in the 68th minute to remain fifth.

Elsewhere, Chris Burke scored the only goal as Kilmarnock picked up a 1-0 win against Hearts at Tynecastle.