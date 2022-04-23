Aberdeen 1-2 Livingston: Nicky Devlin and Jason Holt on target as Livi put Dons at risk of drop

Ten-man Aberdeen remain at risk of being sucked into a relegation dogfight after a controversial 2-1 defeat at the hands of Livingston, whose manager Davie Martindale missed the trip to the north east after being taken to hospital on Friday night.

Livi captain Nicky Devlin opened the scoring late in the first half, just a minute after goalkeeper Max Stryjek could have been sent off for a clash with Vincente Besuijen.

Jason Holt added a second from the penalty spot after a Funso Ojo foul, before midfielder Ross McCrorie saw red for a second booking, while Lewis Ferguson won and converted a late penalty to give the Dons some consolation.

With just one win in his seven prior games as Aberdeen manager, Jim Goodwin made the surprised decision to leave top scorer Christian Ramirez on the bench.

But they started brightly, with Ojo and Marley Watkins both having efforts from the edge of the area which curled high and wide as the home side took the game to their visitors.

Livi, who missed out on a top-six place in the cruellest of ways, eased their way into the game though and forced an opening on the half-hour.

Joel Nouble’s cross from the left was turned towards his own goal by David Bates, forcing a smart reaction stop from Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

The game erupted when Stryjek appeared to throw a punch at Besuijen as the Dons winger blocked his attempt at a quick clearance, but referee Grant Irvine awarded a yellow card to each player.

The home crowd were still loudly roaring their disapproval at Irvine when the game restarted, but they were quickly silenced as Livingston broke the deadlock.

Andrew Shinnie’s cross from the left found Odin Bailey, who forced another fine save from Lewis, but the goalkeeper could not hold on and Devlin turned the ball home from close range.

Fired by their sense of fury, the home side came out swinging after the interval against the men in white, but with few efforts seriously testing Stryjek.

Indeed, only full-back Jack MacKenzie tested the goalkeeper, with the Polish stopper at full stretch to turn his effort behind.

And there was a sense of inevitability when Livingston netted their second from the spot.

Shinnie drew a challenge from Ojo which saw Irvine award the penalty and Holt kept his cool to fire home off the underside of the crossbar.

The day went from bad to worse for the home side as McCrorie saw red for a second yellow card, for his foul on substitute Cristian Montano.

There was slight consolation in the final minute as Ferguson was hauled down by Ayo Obileye and sent the resultant spot-kick into the corner of the net, but Goodwin still has work to do in the next four games.

What the managers said...

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: "It would be a lot easier for me to come in here and say 'we were outplayed and deserved to lose'. I can't say that today. I didn't think we deserved to lose the game.

"We started the game as well as we have done since I came in and could have just got ourselves in front. Livingston score against the run of play and we're chasing the game."

"I don't want to talk about referees, but Stryjek has pushed his hands into Vinny's face so, by the letter of the law, it's a red card and penalty.

"Ross I think, it's two committed boys going into a 50/50 challenge. It's a silly tackle to get involved in as Ross gives the referee a decision to make."

Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley: "The players didn't find out Davie had been taken ill until today. It was quite a shock to the players and it was a shock being around him yesterday, when he was taken to hospital.

"The win is definitely dedicated to him. It was never going to be an excuse, had we lost the game. You lose players to injury and unfortunately we've lost a staff member.

"The players were well prepared and knew what was expected of them - they went and executed it perfectly well."

What's next?

Aberdeen host Dundee on Saturday, April 30th at 3pm while Livingston welcome Hibernian, who they are level on points with, on the same day and time.