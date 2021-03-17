AC Milan vs Man Utd: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of AC Milan vs Man Utd in the Europa League last 16 second leg on Thursday; kick-off at 8pm.

Team news

Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek are back for Manchester United's crunch Europa League trip to AC Milan.

United have confirmed Pogba is available for the first time since sustaining a thigh complaint against Everton on February 6, while Van De Beek is also in the squad heading to Italy.

David de Gea is involved after returning from paternity leave in Spain, but Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Shola Shoretire are not travelling to Italy.

AC Milan are boosted by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez for Thursday's second leg.

The trio missed the first leg at Old Trafford and are likely to feature, though Ibrahimovic is expected to start on the bench having overcome a thigh issue.

Man Utd set for Milan balancing act

United will hope the late equaliser they conceded to give Milan an away goal last week does not return to haunt them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are on a 13-match unbeaten run but have drawn seven of those and scored more than once in a match only five times. On the plus side, they have kept nine clean sheets so it could be tight in the San Siro.

Zlatan set for United reunion

Image: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has missed AC Milan's last four games, including the first leg at Old Trafford, because of an injury to his right thigh

AC Milan's Ibrahimovic is fit to face his former side Manchester United having missed the last four matches, including the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

The Swede, who has been recalled to the national team for the first time since announcing his retirement in 2016, has a habit of not just stealing the limelight but demanding it.

He is expected to start on the bench and the idea of making a grand entrance to be the match-winner will definitely appeal to the 39-year-old, who spent two seasons at United.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over West Ham in the Premier League

