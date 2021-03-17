AC Milan vs Man Utd: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of AC Milan vs Man Utd in the Europa League last 16 second leg on Thursday; kick-off at 8pm.
Team news
Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek are back for Manchester United's crunch Europa League trip to AC Milan.
United have confirmed Pogba is available for the first time since sustaining a thigh complaint against Everton on February 6, while Van De Beek is also in the squad heading to Italy.
David de Gea is involved after returning from paternity leave in Spain, but Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Shola Shoretire are not travelling to Italy.
AC Milan are boosted by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez for Thursday's second leg.
The trio missed the first leg at Old Trafford and are likely to feature, though Ibrahimovic is expected to start on the bench having overcome a thigh issue.
Man Utd set for Milan balancing act
United will hope the late equaliser they conceded to give Milan an away goal last week does not return to haunt them.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are on a 13-match unbeaten run but have drawn seven of those and scored more than once in a match only five times. On the plus side, they have kept nine clean sheets so it could be tight in the San Siro.
Zlatan set for United reunion
AC Milan's Ibrahimovic is fit to face his former side Manchester United having missed the last four matches, including the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.
The Swede, who has been recalled to the national team for the first time since announcing his retirement in 2016, has a habit of not just stealing the limelight but demanding it.
He is expected to start on the bench and the idea of making a grand entrance to be the match-winner will definitely appeal to the 39-year-old, who spent two seasons at United.
How to follow
Opta stats
- When failing to win the first leg at home, Manchester United have been eliminated from six of their last eight ties in European competition, including one against Milan in 2004-05 in the UEFA Champions League.
- Milan have won four of their five home matches against Manchester United in European competition, with each of the previous five coming within the European Cup or UEFA Champions League; they were defeated in February 2010 when they last hosted Man Utd, with Wayne Rooney scoring twice for the visitors.
- Manchester United have won each of their last two away matches against Italian opposition in European competition, most recently against Juventus in November 2018 - prior to this run they had won just three times from 16 such attempts (D3 L10).
- Milan have only kept one clean sheet in their last nine home games in European competition (including qualifiers), shipping six goals in their most recent three in the UEFA Europa League this season.
- Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has scored seven goals in his last seven away games in the UEFA Europa League, in a run that started in November 2018 with Sporting CP - no player has scored more away goals in the competition over this period than Fernandes (Yusuf Yazici, also seven).