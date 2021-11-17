Argentina 0-0 Brazil: Argentina qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar after nervy draw with rivals Brazil

Argentina drew 0-0 with Brazil to become the second South American team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, with coach Lionel Scaloni saluting his players at the end of what he called a "magnificent" year.

The point, combined with results elsewhere, means Argentina join Brazil as the only two of the 10 South American sides to guarantee their place in Qatar with between four and five games still remaining.

The feat came four months after Scaloni led Argentina to the Copa America, their first major trophy in 28 years.

"This was a magnificent year," the former Lazio, Deportivo La Coruna and West Ham player said. "Winning the Copa, qualifying for the World Cup unbeaten. It was a dream."

Image: Argentina players applaud the fans after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup

Scaloni had never been a head coach when he was appointed in 2018 but he has turned Argentina into a team that can look ahead to Qatar with optimism.

Lionel Messi at last appears to be enjoying his international football after years of ups and downs in a blue and white shirt and the midfield, anchored by the increasingly influential Rodrigo De Paul, is settled and solid.

Most noticeably, Scaloni has shored up a creaky defence, especially between the posts where Aston Villa's Emi Martinez is the most reliable goalkeeper they have had in years.

His side have conceded just six goals in their 13 qualifiers, only two more than Brazil.

Tuesday night's draw against their arch rivals was their 27th match unbeaten, a run that dates back more than two years, and came just days after they beat another fierce rival Uruguay 1-0 in Montevideo.

"We got four points against two very difficult rivals," Scaloni said after an entertaining match in San Juan. "We all like to win of course but these games help a team to mature. Without a doubt, the balance is positive."

"Having qualified so far in advance, in a really difficult qualifying section, is something we should be proud of."

Who has qualified for Qatar 2022?

Check the table below to see all the confirmed teams to date...

As hosts, Qatar receive automatic qualification to next year's tournament, which consists of 32 teams in eight groups of four and will be held between November 21 and December 18.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.

Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters in Qatar.

The finals draw is scheduled to take place in April 2022, after the March window for international fixtures.

Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.

Group stage: November 21- December 2

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarter-finals: December 9/10

Semi-finals: December 13/14

Final: December 18