Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane on target as Leandro Trossard strike clinches first-leg draw for Gunners

Arsenal and Bayern Munich traded blows in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium to leave their Champions League quarter-final finely poised ahead of next week's second leg.

Bukayo Saka gave Mikel Arteta's side an early lead with a superb, curling finish but Bayern capitalised on poor defending to equalise against the run of play through former Gunner Serge Gnabry soon afterwards.

Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane then coolly dispatched a penalty for his 15th goal in 20 games against Arsenal after Leroy Sane was felled by William Saliba, but the hosts found a leveller through Leandro Trossard when he swept home a pass from fellow substitute Gabriel Jesus in the second half.

Arsenal had most of the possession but it was six-time winners Bayern who created the better chances overall, with Kingsley Coman slamming a close-range shot against the post in the 90th minute before Saka had a penalty appeal turned down in stoppage time.

Bayern, without any fans at the Emirates Stadium due to a UEFA ban, welcome Arsenal to the Allianz Arena for the second leg on Wednesday next week.

More to follow...

What's next?

Arsenal host Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Sunday, kick-off 4.30pm. They then travel to Germany for the second leg of their quarter-final on April 17, kick-off 8pm.

Arsenal

Aston Villa Sunday 14th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Bayern Munich are at home to Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday live on the Sky Sports app, kick-off 2.30pm.