Arsenal vs Everton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Everton in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Arsenal will be without forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for the visit of Everton.
Captain Aubameyang is still recovering from malaria, while Lacazette is out with a hamstring injury.
On-loan Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard is a doubt with an ankle injury while defenders David Luiz and Kieran Tierney (both knee) remain sidelined.
- Get Sky Sports | Get NOW TV day pass for £9.99 | Live football on Sky Sports
- Premier League table | Premier League top scorers
- Premier League fixtures | Premier League results
Everton are boosted by the return of five players. Leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Andre Gomes could all come straight back into the side.
Trending
- Woodward resigned over belief he could not back Super League
- Ole, Carrick address anti-Glazer protesters at Carrington
- 'Chisora is heading for disaster and retirement'
- La Liga: Greater controls needed for clubs like PSG & City
- Real chief Perez says Super League is not 'dead'
- Ancelotti: I thought Super League was a joke
- Smith: 'Ignorant' ESL plan points to Kroenke's Arsenal absence
- Arteta: Kroenke has apologised to me over failed Super League
- Lingard: I could have quit during lockdown
- Papers: Fernandes to sign new Man Utd deal if Pogba does too
Midfielder Fabian Delph and forward Bernard are also fit again, leaving just Abdoulaye Doucoure (ankle) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) on the injured list.
How to follow
Arsenal vs Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
- Pick your Premier League Team of the Year
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 24 Premier League home games against Everton (W20 D4) since a 1-2 loss at Highbury in January 1996.
- Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Arsenal since the 1985-86 season, following their 2-1 win at Goodison Park in December.
- This will be the 200th top-flight meeting between Arsenal and Everton - the Gunners have won 98 of the 199 so far, more than any side has beaten another in top-flight history.
- Arsenal have never lost in nine previous Premier League games played on Fridays (W7 D2), the most a team has played on a specific day of the week without ever losing. These games have produced 42 goals in total (4.7 per game), with the Gunners scoring 28 and conceding 14.
- Following their 2-2 draw with Spurs last week, Everton will become just the second team to play on consecutive Fridays in the Premier League, after Arsenal did so in April 2004 (4-2 v Liverpool, 5-0 v Leeds).
- Arsenal have kept just three clean sheets at home in the Premier League this season, with only Everton, Sheffield United (two each) and Newcastle (one) keeping fewer. The Gunners have conceded the first goal in each of their last four Premier League home games.
- Everton's last three league games have all ended level, with the Toffees last drawing four consecutive Premier League matches back in November 2012 under David Moyes.
- Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in all three of his Premier League home appearances against Everton (4 goals in total), including his first ever strike for the Gunners in February 2018.
- Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in five goals in his last seven Premier League games (3 goals, 2 assists), as many as in his previous 23 in the competition.
- Arsenal's Nicolas Pépé has been involved in six goals in 24 Premier League appearances this season (5 goals, 1 assist), compared to nine goals in 16 games in all other competitions this term (5 goals, 4 assists).