Arsenal vs Everton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Everton in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Arsenal will be without forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for the visit of Everton.

Captain Aubameyang is still recovering from malaria, while Lacazette is out with a hamstring injury.

On-loan Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard is a doubt with an ankle injury while defenders David Luiz and Kieran Tierney (both knee) remain sidelined.

Everton are boosted by the return of five players. Leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Andre Gomes could all come straight back into the side.

Midfielder Fabian Delph and forward Bernard are also fit again, leaving just Abdoulaye Doucoure (ankle) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) on the injured list.

How to follow

Arsenal

Everton Friday 23rd April 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Last time out...

