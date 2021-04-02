Arsenal vs Liverpool preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Arsenal have injury doubts over both Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Saka pulled out of England duty last week due to a niggling hamstring issue while Smith Rowe suffered a hip injury while away with England U21s.

The rest of Mikel Arteta's squad are fit and available with Martin Odegaard's ankle injury suffered with Norway not a risk to him missing the game.

1:09 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is still early to talk about a return for Jordan Henderson and Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino returns to the squad after a knee injury. The Brazil international has missed the Reds' last three matches but trained fully this week and is back in contention.

Striker Divock Origi remains absent with a muscle problem and there is still no timescale on a return for captain Jordan Henderson after his groin operation in February.

How to follow

Arsenal

Liverpool Saturday 3rd April 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Arsenal vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.45pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

2:14 A preview of matchweek 30 from the Premier League as Arsenal host Liverpool, Brighton travel to Manchester United and Wolves face West Ham

The odds are just all wrong here aren't they? When you factor in current form and Liverpool's next fixture, why are Jurgen Klopp's side favourites?

After this trip to the Emirates, the Reds travel to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions quarter-final on Tuesday. Klopp will talk of taking each game as it comes, but his eye will surely be on that fixture. Is Klopp going to ask Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who both have been on international duty, to play in both games? There must be a strong chance of one or both being rested for this weekend with Madrid in mind.

And even if Liverpool were at full-strength, can you confidently say there's a 45.5 per cent chance of the Reds winning this match as the odds mirror? This is a team whose form over the past eight Premier League matches would put them in the relegation zone, scoring just five goals and losing six matches. Yes, key players are returning to sure up the defence, but it's the attack that has been holding Liverpool back. That inability to create big chances and finish them will prove problematic against Mikel Arteta's improving side, whose results over the past six matches put them among the top-six in terms of form.

1:10 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players have to give all they can with their sights still set on a top four finish and success in the Champions League

Performances to the eye also back that up.

They outclassed Tottenham in every department in their 2-1 victory, beat Leicester 3-1 in great style and not many teams would have managed to come back to draw from 3-0 down against the expertly organised West Ham. Arteta has got the Gunners moving in the right direction.

A positive Arsenal result will be providing the bedrock of my betting activities this weekend with the 21/10 with Sky Bet certainly making plenty of appeal. And for those that like a bit of insurance with their punting, the 6/5 draw no-bet angle (winner if Arsenal win, stakes returned if a draw) represents a fantastic opportunity to double your money plus a little extra.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Arsenal to win (21/10 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

3:14 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 3-3 draw between West Ham and Arsenal in the Premier League

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Wolves in the Premier League

Opta stats

Arsenal won this exact fixture 2-1 last season and are looking to beat Liverpool in consecutive home league games for the first time since April 2015.

Liverpool have won just two of their last 20 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D9 L9), winning 2-0 in August 2011 and 4-3 in August 2016.

No fixture in Premier League history has seen more goals scored than Arsenal vs Liverpool (166). 94 of these goals have been scored by Liverpool, the most goals the Gunners have shipped against a single opponent in the competition.

Arsenal vs Liverpool has seen more hat-tricks scored than any other Premier League fixture (6), with Thierry Henry and Andrey Arshavin scoring for Arsenal, and Robbie Fowler (x2), Peter Crouch and Roberto Firmino netting for Liverpool.

Arsenal have lost just one of their last eight home Premier League games (W4 D3), though they haven't won back-to-back home league games since their first two this season against West Ham and Sheffield United.

Liverpool have won four of their five Premier League games in London this season (D1) - they last won more in the capital in a single campaign back in 1989-90 (5).

Arsenal haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League matches, last having a longer run without one in December 2019 (9). The Gunners have conceded the first goal in four of their last five league games, but have come back to win two of those games (D1 L1).

Each of Liverpool's last five Premier League victories have come away from home. In their league history, only once have they had a longer such run, with each of their six victories between February and August 1955 all coming on the road.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored in each of Arsenal's last two Premier League games against Liverpool - the last player to score in three consecutive league games against the Reds for the Gunners was Robert Pires between January 2003 and April 2004.

Five of Sadio Mane's seven Premier League goals for Liverpool this season have come away from home, with four of those coming in London - it's his only Premier League campaign so far where he's scored more away goals than home. The Senegalese has also scored seven Premier League goals against Arsenal, only netting more against Crystal Palace (10).

In this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith to look ahead to Saturday's big clash between Arsenal and Liverpool. Could Jurgen Klopp's side turn a frustrating season into a glorious one with a late top-four push and Champions League charge? Redknapp assesses their chances - and explains where they will have to strengthen in this summer's transfer window.

We also hear from Sky Sports News' Man City reporter Ben Ransom on life after Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium and who Pep Guardiola and his recruitment team will target to replace the iconic Argentina ace.

Plus Sky Sports features writer Adam Bate examines Newcastle's clash with Tottenham - two teams with lots still to play for during this run-in, and two managers who need a strong finish to the campaign.

Subscribe to the Pitch to Post Podcast on Apple | Spotify | Castbox | Spreaker