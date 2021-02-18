Arsenal vs Man City preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).
Team news
Arsenal are likely to be without Thomas Partey for Sunday's Premier League visit of leaders Manchester City.
The Ghana midfielder has been struggling with a hamstring injury and is not expected back in time to face Pep Guardiola's in-form side.
Kieran Tierney came off the bench in the Europa League draw with Benfica following a leg injury and could return to the starting XI.
Manchester City are waiting on free-scoring midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and will assess the Germany international before heading to London.
Gundogan took part in some of Friday's training session after missing the 3-1 midweek win at Everton with a groin injury.
Sergio Aguero could be involved with City manager Pep Guardiola confirming every member of his squad is fit with the exception of defender Nathan Ake.
How to follow
Arsenal vs Man City is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 4.15pm; Kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones knows prediction
So, the run goes on.
Victory at Everton was Manchester City's 17th win in a row in all competitions, their 12th in the Premier League. They have not trailed for a single minute in any of their last 16 Premier League games - the last time they fell behind in any game was against Sky Bet League Two side Cheltenham Town, who were just nine minutes away from knocking them out of the FA Cup. Funny old game.
Can Arsenal become that team to end this winning run? They have the defensive capabilities to do so. Much like Pep Guardiola's winning machine, Mikel Arteta's team play with imperious structure without the ball and have the ability to malfunction a free-flowing attack, like they did to City in their 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win last season. I think they can get a result.
A common theme this season in meetings between the traditional "big six" has been a lack of goals according to what the market expects with five 0-0's seen already this season.
Although it's not a bet for everyone to get on board with as a goal ends all interest, the 0-0 is worth a little tickle at 12/1 with Sky Bet. It wouldn't be a disaster for both teams.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Arsenal have lost their last seven league games against Man City - the Gunners have only ever lost more consecutively against Leeds (8 between 1973-1976).
- Since losing 1-2 at the Emirates in December 2015, Man City are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, scoring at least twice in nine of those games.
- Arsenal have failed to score in their last three home league games against Man City, losing each time. The Gunners have never failed to find the net in four consecutive home league games against an opponent in their history.
- Manchester City beat Arsenal 4-1 at the Emirates earlier this season in a League Cup tie - only two teams have ever won away at the Gunners twice in the same season; Nottingham Forest in 1987-88 and Aston Villa in 1993-94.
- Arsenal have won just three of their last 18 Premier League games against the side starting the day of the game in top spot (W3 D4 L11), winning last time out against Liverpool in July 2020 (2-1). They last won consecutive such games in August 2007, when the second win in that run came at home to Man City (1-0).
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six home Premier League games (W3 D3), after losing each of the previous four such matches - the Gunners have scored 3+ goals in each victory in this run, while they have kept a clean sheet in three of the last four.
- Manchester City have scored 3+ goals in each of their last three Premier League games against London sides (3 v Chelsea, 4 v Crystal Palace, 3 v Tottenham) - in the competition's history only Liverpool in 2001 and Sheffield Wednesday in 1994 have scored 3+ goals in four consecutive games against teams from the capital.
- This will be Pep Guardiola's 50th Premier League game played on a Sunday with Manchester City (W32 D8 L9), with the Spaniard winning 65% of those matches; the best win rate by a manager on this day of the week in the competition's history (min. 10 games).
- Man City's Raheem Sterling has been involved in six goals in his last five Premier League games against Arsenal (4 goals, 2 assists), finding the net in each of his last three against the Gunners.
- Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored five goals in his last two Premier League starts, netting twice against Newcastle, followed by a hat-trick against Leeds. The last Gunners player to score 2+ goals in three consecutive league starts was Derek Tapscott in March 1956, who scored braces against Portsmouth, Everton and Preston.