Arsenal vs Southampton preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Arsenal must do without Granit Xhaka for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Southampton.

The midfielder starts a three-match ban after his red card in Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Burnley.

Hector Bellerin will miss out too, having totted up five yellow cards, but Nicolas Pepe could be back after his own suspension has ended.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has a clean bill of health as he heads into the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Striker Danny Ings started for the first time since November 1 in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Sheffield United after scoring from the penalty spot as a substitute at Brighton on Monday following his return from knee surgery.

Hasenhuttl has reported a series of bumps and bruises, but nothing more significant and will assess his options with the busy holiday programme in mind.

Jones Knows prediction

The last thing Mikel Arteta needs right now is a revved-up Ralph Hasenhuttl side full of confidence knocking at their door.

If this was a 45-minute match, I'd be happy to side with the Saints. Hasenhuttl's side are notoriously fast starters and have been ahead in seven of their 12 matches at half-time, scoring 14 goals - no team has scored more.

Meanwhile, when you factor in the lack of confidence within the Arsenal ranks, along with their record of scoring just four times before the break, the 11/4 for Saints to be winning at the break does make sense. However, Southampton do usually wilt when coming under siege late on in games - as seen when blowing a 2-0 lead to Manchester United, shipping three when cruising against Aston Villa and conceding four second-half goals to Tottenham.

As long as Arsenal are still in the game with 25 minutes to go, they should finish strongly. Arteta needs them to.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

