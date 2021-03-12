Arsenal vs Tottenham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).
Team news
Arsenal have no injury concerns ahead of Sunday's north London derby against Premier League rivals Tottenham.
Emile Smith Rowe returned to the bench for Thursday's Europa League win at Olympiakos and could be in contention to start.
The likes of Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka were substituted during the game but manager Mikel Arteta insisted afterwards they were all tactical changes.
Tottenham expect to have Harry Kane available. The striker was seen putting ice on his knee after coming off during Thursday's Europa League game with Dinamo Zagreb but head coach Jose Mourinho does not think it is a big issue.
Giovani Lo Celso is the only absentee as he recovers from a back niggle.
Jones Knows prediction
If you like your football matches with a dollop of dirtiness - then fill your boots with this one.
Predicting an outright result in this one looks a tough ask when assessing the odds - the bookmakers have got it spot on. This has the look of a very tight affair with a moment of madness or magic likely to be where this is won or lost. My eye is drawn to the cards markets as we have all the ingredients for a very spicy encounter.
These two teams have drawn the most yellow cards off opposition players this season. Tottenham (60) and Arsenal (53) are the Premier League kings in that regard with both teams possessing a liking for attacking with pace and power.
Traditionally, this is also a fixture where cards are thrown around like confetti. When looking at fixtures with a minimum of 20 meetings, this game sits joint-third in the list of most cards produced with an average of 4.2 cards per game - only Chelsea vs Manchester United and Sunderland vs Newcastle averages higher on the dirty ratio.
There's two ways to attack card angles - whether you pinpoint a particular player be carded or play an outright card count involving both teams. With Thomas Partey (17/10 with Sky Bet), Granit Xhaka (21/10 with Sky Bet) and Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg (2/1 with Sky Bet) well found in the market, I am looking towards the outright card count for my bet.
I like the look of over 50 booking points at 5/4 with Sky Bet (10 points for a yellow, 25 points for a red) - so, we are looking for five bookings with the added chance of a red card - there's been 13 in this fixture - potentially boosting our chances. With that in mind, backing Arsenal to receive a red card at 7/2 with Sky Bet also makes appeal. No team have seen red more times in the Premier League (9) since Mikel Arteta took charge in 2019.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1
BETTING ANGLE: Over 50 booking points (5/4 with Sky Bet) & Arsenal to have a player sent off (7/2 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Arsenal are winless in their last five meetings with Tottenham in all competitions (D2 L3) - they've never gone six without a win against their north London rivals before.
- Tottenham are looking to win three consecutive league games against Arsenal for the first time since October 1974, while victory at the Emirates would give them their first league double over the Gunners since 1992-93.
- Arsenal have lost just two of their last 35 home league games against Spurs (W19 D14), going down 1-3 in May 1993 and 2-3 in November 2010.
- Only Everton vs Liverpool (24) has finished as a draw more often than Arsenal vs Tottenham in Premier League history (23). Meanwhile, the north London derby has seen both teams find the net more often than any other fixture in the Premier League (38 games).
- Arsenal have lost just one of their last seven home league games (W3 D3), though this was in their last such game against Manchester City. The Gunners have lost five home league games already this season, last losing more in a single campaign back in 1994-95 (6).
- Having won their first four away league games this season, Tottenham have won just two of their subsequent nine on the road in the Premier League (D3 L4). Meanwhile, having scored 11 goals in their opening two away league games this season (5-2 v Southampton, 6-1 v Man Utd), Spurs have netted just 10 in their last 11 away from home.
- No Arsenal manager has ever lost their first three north London derby matches (as Mikel Arteta could do with defeat here), while no Tottenham manager has ever won their first three such games (as José Mourinho could do).
- Tottenham striker Harry Kane is the all-time highest goalscorer in Arsenal v Tottenham matches in all competitions, netting 11 goals for Spurs against the Gunners in total.
- Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have each scored nine Premier League goals this season, and could become the fifth/sixth players to reach double figures in each of their first four Premier League campaigns for the club, after Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Olivier Giroud.
- Tottenham's Gareth Bale has had a hand in six goals in his last four Premier League appearances (4 goals, 2 assists). The Welshman has also netted five Premier League goals against Arsenal in his career, more than against any other side in the competition.