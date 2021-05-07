Arsenal vs West Brom preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7pm).

Team news

Granit Xhaka could be in contention for Arsenal's Premier League clash with West Brom on Sunday.

1:24 Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith feels Mikel Arteta 'cuts a different figure' to how he was before and says the belief 'is being drained out of him'

The midfielder missed Thursday's goalless draw with Villarreal - which saw the Gunners eliminated from the Europa League - after complaining of a tight muscle in the warm-up, but the issue is not believed to be serious.

Dani Ceballos is available having been banned for the previous game, while David Luiz (hamstring) is still likely to be sidelined.

West Brom will be without Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

0:36 West Brom manager Sam Allardyce says the club are planning for the future, whether it be in the Premier League or the Sky Bet Championship

The midfielder is unable to face his parent club as part of the terms of his loan agreement from Arsenal.

Albion have no new injury concerns but Branislav Ivanovic, Robert Snodgrass and Kieran Gibbs remain on the sidelines.

Relegation permutations West Brom will be relegated if they lose. Also down if they draw and Newcastle & Burnley avoid defeat. Also down with a win if Palace avoid defeat and Brighton, Southampton, Burnley & Newcastle all win.

Fulham will be relegated if they lose & Newcastle avoid defeat.

How to follow

Follow Arsenal vs West Brom in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win over Newcastle in the Premier League

2:43 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Brom's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

West Brom will be relegated here if they lose. Sam Allardyce's reputation as a relegation firefighter hasn't taken too much of a hit though. He's shaped the Baggies into a far more accomplished outfit, one that would probably stay up next season if they were a Premier League team while posting the performance levels of the past two months. But it's all too late for them.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has a talented crop of young talent to work with and nurture, it's proved the most exciting part of a mind-numbing season for the Gunners. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have shone, but the real jewel in the crown could be Gabriel Martinelli, who does remind me of Alexis Sanchez in his pomp. He's aggressive, direct and is capable of making a difference in the final third. Arsenal are unbeaten in all six matches he's started in the Premier League this season. Yes, he's only 18 years old but the young guns are full of responsibility in this Arsenal set-up. They are the future of this club and should be let loose in the final few games.

If selected, West Brom will need to keep a lid on Martinelli's clever movement, something that Fulham, Sheffield United and Newcastle all struggled with. His expected goal data shows a return of 0.59 per 90 minutes from his last five appearances in the Premier League, which is the fifth-highest of any player, and he is averaging just over three shots a game on his current numbers. That all equates to the 6/1 with Sky Bet for him to score first looking devilishly juicy.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Gabriel Martinelli to score first (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Arsenal have won 10 of their 12 home Premier League games against West Brom, failing only in November 2004 (1-1) and September 2010 (2-3).

West Brom have lost each of their last seven Premier League away games against Arsenal by an aggregate score of 15-1.

Arsenal have scored in all 25 of their Premier League meetings with West Bromwich Albion, the best 100% scoring record one side has against another in the competition.

Victory for Arsenal would see West Bromwich Albion relegated from the Premier League for a joint-record fifth time (along with Norwich). It would be their 11th top-flight relegation (only Birmingham with 12 have suffered more), while it would be manager Sam Allardyce's first relegation from the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion have lost more top-flight matches against Arsenal (65) than they have versus any other side in their history, with 39 of those defeats arriving in London.

Arsenal have lost seven home Premier League games in 2020-21; they last lost more home league matches in a single campaign in 1929-30 (9), a season in which the Gunners finished 14th in the table.

After winning consecutive away Premier League games in April 2018, West Bromwich Albion have won just two of their subsequent 18 away games in the competition (D5 L11). Indeed, only Sheffield United (4) have collected fewer away points in the Premier League this term than the Baggies (11).

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith to discuss Manchester City and Chelsea reaching the Champions League final ahead of their clash at the Etihad this weekend.

He also picks out some standout performers from both sides, explaining how Ruben Dias has transformed City, and praising the rise of Phil Foden and Mason Mount.

Sky Sports football writers Oli Yew and Ben Grounds are also on the show to discuss Arsenal's Europa League exit and Man Utd's progress to the final - and what comes next for both sides, with Mikel Arteta under pressure and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looking to kick on.

Ben also assesses the top-four race, with some key fixtures coming up, and makes his pitch for what he thinks will happen in the Premier League this weekend!