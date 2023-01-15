Arsenal Women 1-1 Chelsea Women: Sam Kerr heads late equaliser for visitors to snatch point in top-of-the-table clash

Sam Kerr stole the show by levelling late for Chelsea to cancel out Kim Little's opener in an entertaining 1-1 draw with rivals Arsenal, leaving the Women's Super League title race wide open.

"1-0 to the Arsenal", a chant synonymous with the Gunners, rang around the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal looked to move level on points with leaders Chelsea with a game in hand.

Yet in the final stages, substitute Jelena Cankovic spotted Kerr on the move in the 89th minute and the crowd fell silent as the Chelsea forward powered a bullet header beyond the grasp of Manuela Zinsberger to snatch a point for Emma Hayes' side and maintain their three-point advantage.

Caitlin Foord, Arsenal's chief instigator, had earlier won the Arsenal spot kick which gave the hosts the lead when her surging run was halted clumsily by Niamh Charles on the edge of Chelsea's technical area in the 57th minute.

There was no doubt over the award of the foul, however on closer inspection, and multiple replays, the contact initially happened outside the box.

"Looking again, the collision is outside, so it's maybe a little bit fortuitous," Sue Smith said on Sky Sports' live coverage.

Once referee Emily Heaslip pointed to the spot, there was only one way the outcome would go as Little sent Zecira Musovic the wrong way. But there was a late twist in the tale, with less than 60 seconds remaining of normal time, as Kerr, who had been fairly anonymous throughout, ensured Chelsea left north London with a share of the points.

More to follow...

Arsenal face a trip to Brighton next, with that game taking place on January 22, kick-off 6.45pm, live on Sky Sports, while Chelsea host Liverpool earlier in the day, kick-off 12.30pm.