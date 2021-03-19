Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Arsenal Women vs Manchester United Women. FA Women's Super League.

Meadow Park.

Arsenal Women 2

  • M Turner (3rd minute own goal)
  • C Wubben-Moy (51st minute)
  • B Mead (sent off 62nd minute)

Manchester United Women 0

    Arsenal Women 2-0 Man Utd Women: Gunners close gap to WSL rivals despite Beth Mead red card

    A Millie Turner own-goal and Lotte Wubben-Moy strike hands Arsenal victory; Beth Mead sent off for two yellow cards; Arsenal close the gap on Manchester United in third, now just three points behind in the Women's Super League

    Friday 19 March 2021 21:02, UK

    Arsenal Women
    Image: Arsenal Women celebrate after going ahead

    Arsenal came away with all three points in a 2-0 Women's Super League victory  against Manchester United, despite having Beth Mead sent off at Meadow Park.

    The hosts started brightly and went ahead in the third minute when Jill Roord's shot deflected off Millie Turner and bobbled into the back of the net.

    United pressed well and had a chance to equalise in the first half when Lauren James was picked out in front of goal, but the 19-year-old could not keep her effort down.

    Arsenal vs MU
    Image: Arsenal have now closed the gap on Man Utd in the WSL table

    However, it was the hosts who doubled their lead in the second half, when Lotte Wubben-Moy rose highest at a corner and powered her header past Mary Earps.

    But it was not plain sailing for the Gunners as forward Mead was given a second yellow card in the 62nd minute for a late challenge.

    The result means Joe Montemurro's side closed the gap on their third-placed opponents to just three points.

