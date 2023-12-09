Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal: Unai Emery's side two points off top of Premier League after 15th successive home win

John McGinn's early goal was enough to earn Aston Villa a 1-0 win over Arsenal that moves them to within two points of the Premier League summit.

The Gunners were knocked off the top of the table by Liverpool earlier on Saturday and faced a formidable task if they wanted to regain their place, with Villa winning 14 consecutive home matches in the Premier League since a February defeat against Mikel Arteta's side.

Villa had never won 15 top-flight home matches in a row but smashed that glass ceiling thanks to McGinn, who struck early during a flying start from the hosts.

Villa were unable to sustain their intensity and had Diego Carlos to thank for two goal-line clearances, while Kai Havertz's late equaliser was disallowed for handball as Emery's side clung on to a win that surely preserves their status as Premier League title contenders.

More to follow.

Aston Villa have secured a top-two spot in Group E of the Europa Conference League and will finish first if they avoid defeat to Zrinjski on Thursday December 14; kick-off 5.45pm.

Villa then head to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday December 17; kick-off 2pm.

Arsenal have already qualified from Group B in the Champions League and finish on Tuesday December 12 with a trip to PSV, who are also through; kick-off 5.45pm.

The Gunners return to league action on Sunday December 17 at home to Brighton; kick-off 2pm.