Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: Jhon Duran marks first Champions League start with a goal as Unai Emery's side remain unbeaten

Unai Emery said "everything is under control" following Jhon Duran's reaction to being subbed off in Aston Villa's 2-0 Champions League win over Bologna on Tuesday.

The Colombia international had doubled Villa's lead after John McGinn's opener in the second half but was replaced by Ollie Watkins two minutes later when his celebrations had come to an end.

After exiting the field and passing his manager on the touchline, Duran approached the bench and appeared to strike it in frustration.

"No. I manage everything and the reaction as well," Emery said when asked about the reaction. "Everything, we send a message in the dressing room which is respect. Try to be mature and responsible. It is under our control."

How Aston Villa beat Bologna

Duran marked his first Champions League start with a goal as Villa secured another victory to remain perfect in the competition this season.

Both teams came out of the blocks well as an end-to-end affair unfolded in the opening stages of the game.

Boosted by immense support from the travelling Bologna supporters, who packed out the away end, Thijs Dallinga came closest to opening the scoring for the visitors but was denied by the outstretched arm of Emiliano Martinez.

Villa grew into the game following the early scare and quickly took control of proceedings after that, with both Duran and John McGinn calling Lukasz Skorupski into action before the break.

Team news Unai Emery made four changes to the side that beat Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday, as Ezri Konsa, John McGinn, Ian Maatsen and Jhon Duran replaced Matty Cash, Jacob Ramsey, Lucas Digne and Ollie Watkins.

Vincenzo Italiano named on-loan Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior on the bench.

After being left frustrated in the first half, Villa restarted the fixture with the same vigour in the final third and finally broke the deadlock through a long-range free-kick from McGinn (55).

Despite sounding spectacular, it was a fairly fortunate opener from the Villa captain.

Image: John McGinn celebrates putting Aston Villa ahead against Bologna in the Champions League

Standing over the set-piece, the Scotland star teased a ball into the box, which evaded players from both sides, before curling into the back of the net.

Duran netted Villa's second with a neat finish at the near-post nine minutes later shortly before being substituted off.

Jhon Duran in the Champions League Jhon Duran has scored two goals in just 118 minutes of Champions League football this season. His goal against Bologna was his seventh of the season across all competitions.

Unai Emery's side are now sitting pretty at the top of the new Champions League format and become just the third team to win their opening three games of the competition without conceding a goal.

McGinn: We are building something amazing

Aston Villa captain John McGinn speaking to TNT Sports: "We don't want to stop here. It puts us in a great position. Some players are back and now we look really strong.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Konsa (7), Carlos (6) Pau (6), Maatsen (7), McGinn (8), Onana (6), Tielemans (7), Bailey (5), Rogers (7), Duran (8)



Subs: Barkley (6), Watkins (6), Ramsey (6), Philogene (6)



Bologna: Skorupski (6), Posch (5), Beukema (6), Lucumí (6), Lykogiannis (5), Freuler (5), Fabbian (5), Urbanski (5), Orsolini (5), Dallinga (7), Ndoye (6)



Subs: Odgaard (5), Castro (5), Moro (5)



Man of the match: Jhon Duran

"What we are building here is amazing.

"This is home for me. It is my seventh season here, we've had ups and downs. It has been a roller-coaster. Hopefully we can keep climbing."

Emery: Duran goal fantastic

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking to TNT Sports: "We are playing seriously, very focused and mature in everything. We showed it. We reacted very well after conceding chances in the first 15 minutes.

"Champions League is very difficult but we had to be consistent in our gameplan and we did fantastic.

He added: "I want to feel something like a natural way and not as a surprise because we are playing good performances. There are other contenders and favourites for the top eight, but we are of course feeling comfortable."

Image: Aston Villa boss Unai Emery after the win against Bologna

On Duran's goal, he said: "When he thought we was going to change him, he accelerated and scored a goal - it was fantastic. He wanted to play more as he thought he could score more."

Villa showing strength in numbers

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

A lot has been made of fixture congestion and growing injury concerns across teams - and Aston Villa have been no different to any other in this respect.

In the last home game against Manchester United, Emery saw Ezri Konsa limp off in the first half and was already without captain McGinn who had picked up an injury back in September.

His squad looked thin and alarm bells were ringing. But on Tuesday night, Villa showed their strength in numbers.

McGinn, the scorer of the first, made his return to the starting line-up and Duran, who was given a start by the Villa boss, doubled it shortly after.

On top of this, Ross Barkley's introduction at half-time helped propel Villa forward and long-term absentee Boubacar Kamara also made his first appearance since February.

The depth Emery has at his disposal was the deciding factor in this fixture and will be hugely important throughout the campaign.

The Villa boss stated prior to this game he wanted to win a trophy and cannot waste time at the club - having depth like he called upon here will improve their chances massively.

