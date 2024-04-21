Aston Villa 3-1 Bournemouth: Come-from-behind win caps big week for Villa as they tighten grip on fourth

Aston Villa came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Villa Park and strengthen their grip on a Champions League spot.

Dominic Solanke's first-half penalty had prompted fears of a hangover from Villa's Europa Conference League commitments, but Morgan Rogers scored an excellent equaliser late in the first half and Moussa Diaby finished a fine team move to turn the game around.

Leon Bailey made it three from a second Ollie Watkins assist to ensure the three points that take Unai Emery's side six clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in the race for the fourth Champions League berth. Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side remain 13th.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Cash (6), Konsa (7), Torres (7), Digne (7), McGinn (7), Tielemans (7), Rogers (8), Bailey (8), Diaby (7), Watkins (8).



Subs used: Duran (n/a), Kesler-Hayden(n/a).



Bournemouth: Neto (6), Smith (6), Zabarnyi (6), Senesi (5), Kelly (6), Kerkez (7), Cook (6), Christie (6), Ouattara (6), Kluivert (7), Solanke (6).



Subs used: Aarons (5), Semenyo (5), Scott (6), Billing (6), Unal (6).



Player of the match: Ollie Watkins.

How Villa turned the game around

There was a rapturous reception for European hero Emiliano Martinez before kick-off but those exertions against Lille on Thursday evening appeared to have had a negative impact on the energy levels of the Villa players with Bournemouth starting brightly.

Matty Cash's lunge on Milos Kerkez brought the reward for the Cherries' enterprising opening and gifted Solanke the opportunity to put the visitors ahead from the spot. Martinez was unable to keep this penalty out, beating him away to his right.

Team news headlines Aston Villa made two changes from the Lille game. Nicolo Zaniolo was injured and replaced by Leon Bailey, while Morgan Rogers came in for Douglas Luiz.

Bournemouth made one change from their draw against Manchester United with Luis Sinisterra possibly out for the season. Lloyd Kelly came in for him.

That sparked Villa and their supporters a little but it was not until first-half stoppage-time that they were level. Ryan Christie was robbed, allowing Bailey to spring the counter-attack and Rogers did superbly to cut inside and strike the ball high into the net.

Villa, without Douglas Luiz pulling the strings in midfield, struggled for rhythm in that opening 45 minutes but what drive there was to their play was provided by Rogers. It was the January signing who helped set up the goal that put his side in front too.

Rogers' threaded pass found Watkins and the Villa striker jinked inside before sliding his pass perfectly into the path of Diaby, who finished low beyond Neto to complete the turnaround. It was another slick team move to delight the Villa Park crowd.

The onus was on Bournemouth to find an equaliser of their own but Villa were a different animal having found their rhythm and Bailey sealed the deserved win when he tapped in from Watkins' cross-shot after more good work by the tireless striker.

They saw out the victory that takes them six points clear of Spurs. It has been a magnificent week for Villa. That win over Arsenal has been followed by a dramatic success in Europe and now this. A special season could be set for the ending that it deserves.

Aston Villa host Chelsea next on Saturday April 27, kick-off 8pm.

Bournemouth are at Wolves on Wednesday April 24, kick-off 7.45pm.