Aston Villa vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news

Steven Gerrard takes charge of his first game as Aston Villa boss and does not expect Douglas Luiz to return in time.

The Brazilian has been out since the end of October due to a hamstring injury, while Gerrard will also be without fellow midfielders Morgan Sanson (illness) and Trezeguet (knee).

Central defender Ezri Konsa is back in contention after serving a one-game ban as Villa bid to halt a five-game losing run.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is suspended following his late red card against Newcastle.

Jason Steele, who plays in the cup competitions for the Seagulls, will therefore be handed his Premier League debut.

Enock Mwepu is out with a muscle strain, but Aaron Connolly is fit following a heel injury.

How to follow

Last time out...

Jones Knows prediction

For a punter like myself that bases much of their analysis on strong data trends to come to conclusions, the change of a manager mid-season is always problematic for finding an angle. Unless you have a strong view or an exclusive insight into how the new manager is going to get his message across, it's hard to rate just how a team will fare over their first few games.

My opinion on Steven Gerrard goes no further than what everybody else knows: he's an inspirational figure who turned Rangers into champions. Quite how that form-line transfers to the Premier League is difficult to quantify. My gut tells me he's likely to get a reaction this weekend and make Villa hard to beat but Gerrard will face a tough tactical battle up against Graham Potter. Defences are likely to be on top.

No side have drawn more games 0-0 (19) since Brighton won promotion back in 2017, including the last meeting between these two, and this game could meander down that path.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0

Opta stats

Since winning their first Premier League game against Brighton in October 2019, Aston Villa are winless in three against the Seagulls (D2 L1) and haven't led for a single minute in any of those games.

In all competitions, Brighton have only won one of their last 12 matches against Aston Villa (D5 L6), a 2-1 away win last season in the Premier League, their first ever away win over Villa.

Aston Villa have lost each of their last five Premier League games, their longest losing run since a streak of 11 in the 2015-16 campaign. Overall, it's Aston Villa's sixth run of at least five consecutive defeats in the Premier League, with only four sides having more (Bolton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Southampton - all 7).

Brighton are winless in six Premier League games, though five of these have ended level (L1). Away from home, the Seagulls are one of three teams still unbeaten in the Premier League this term (W2 D3), along with Chelsea and West Ham United.

Aston Villa have had more goalless draws than any other side in Premier League history (104). Meanwhile, no side has had a higher share of their Premier League games finish 0-0 than Brighton (12% - 19/163).

Steven Gerrard will be the 13th different permanent manager to take charge of Aston Villa in the Premier League. Only two of the previous 12 have won their first such game for the club (D6 L4), with John Gregory beating Liverpool (Feb 1998) and Gérard Houllier beating Wolves (Sep 2010).

