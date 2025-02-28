Aston Villa 2-0 Cardiff: Marco Asensio double fires Unai Emery's side into FA Cup quarter-finals

Aston Villa booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win against Championship side Cardiff City, thanks to Marco Asensio's double in the second half.

Cardiff frustrated Villa throughout the first hour of the game, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath making seven saves before Marcus Rashford and Asensio linked up for a third time since their January arrival to break the deadlock.

Asensio swept home Rashford's cut-back in the 68th minute to open the scoring and netted his second of the night 12 minutes later (80) to ensure Unai Emery's men progressed into the next round.

Villa will now eagerly await Sunday evening's draw, which is scheduled to take place after Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford, to discover who they will meet in the last eight.

Cardiff, 19th in the Championship, gave a strong account of themselves on the road and might feel unlucky to have not been awarded a penalty just before the break when Perry Ng went down inside the area after feeling contact on his feet from Lamare Bogarde.

"I think it was a penalty," said Sky Sports' Roy Keane on ITV. "He caught him and has gone down."

However, Villa did dominate the fixture and likely should have been leading long before their opener, with Ollie Watkins and Rashford, who is yet to score in claret and blue, squandering chances from point-blank range before the break.

It was far from a perfect performance in the final third from Villa but, after Tuesday's 4-1 drubbing at Crystal Palace, emerging with victory was the priority. As for Cardiff, full attention will now shift to extending their six-point gap on the bottom three in the Championship to ensure their survival.

Keane: Villa dominated but Rashford needs a goal

Sky Sports' Roy Keane speaking on ITV:

"Villa dominated in every area of the game and it was a matter of time before they scored. They probably could've scored a few more but Cardiff did well.

Image: Rashford reacts after missing a first-half chance for Villa

"The game became a bit open and that suited Villa. Marcus is very good at doing that [his assist]. He had a bit of luck at the end, but he needs it. A quality player walks onto it. Lovely, well-worked goal but he should be thinking about scoring a few goals himself.

"You want options and Villa have plenty of them. It's about finding the balance."

Rashford's first goal is coming...

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

"Rashford is yet to score for Aston Villa but it feels like it is just a matter of time before he opens his tally.

"Driving at defenders, facilitating his team-mates and wreaking havoc behind the lines - Rashford looks confident and his finishing is the final piece to the puzzle.

Image: Rashford provided the assist for Asensio's opener

"Whether it is due to the anticipation of the crowd or the intent he is now showing on the ball, something always feels like it is just about to happen when he is charging forward.

"Most importantly, he is doing it with a smile on his face.

"The chemistry with his new team-mates - and Asensio in particular - is growing by the day, and if the trajectory continues, making his move permanent for £40m could be one of the signings of the summer."

Emery: Happy to progress but we know difficulties are coming

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking to ITV:

"We respected the opponent and we tried to dominate. We had chances but were not clinical. After we scored the first goal we were thinking our work was going well.

Image: Asensio celebrates with Marcus Rashford after scoring the opening goal

"We are thinking for the next match. Of course, we are happy but we know the difficulties we will face. It is a way for a trophy."

On the performances of Asensio and Rashford, Emery added: "It is important for the team and the players individually to get to their targets. Two goals, he is adapting fantastically and so is Rashford. We will need them in the next matches and Champions League."

Riza: Villa magic changed the game

Cardiff boss Omer Riza speaking to ITV:

"I said to the lads, the shift we put in and the amount of work we put in to contain them and then showing good composure was pleasing. Those final moments when they got the two goals were bits of magic.

Image: Cardiff City's Perry Ng and Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen battle for the ball

"We now head into the league where the focus is, so, hopefully, we can take positives into that. I always said that the cup run is great for the club and fans. They were brilliant and sometimes they were louder than the Villa fans. It keeps momentum going and we just need to continue that for Tuesday [vs Burnley]."

Who could Villa face?

Remaining FA Cup fixtures: