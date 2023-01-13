 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa vs Leeds United. Premier League.

Villa ParkAttendance42,008.

Aston Villa 2

  • L Bailey (3rd minute)
  • E Buendía Stati (64th minute)

Leeds United 1

  • P Bamford (83rd minute)

Latest Premier League Odds

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds: Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia goals add to pressure on Jesse Marsch as fans chant for his exit

Match report and free highlights from Villa Park as Aston Villa hold on to defeat Leeds United; Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia goals move Villa level on points with Chelsea; Jesse Marsch's side are without a win in seven games in all competitions

Adam Bate

Comment and Analysis @ghostgoal

Friday 13 January 2023 22:08, UK

Leon Bailey celebrates giving Aston Villa an early lead against Leeds United at Villa Park
Image: Leon Bailey celebrates giving Aston Villa an early lead against Leeds at Villa Park

Aston Villa bounced back from their FA Cup defeat to Stevenage with a 2-1 home win over Leeds United as pressure builds on Jesse Marsch.

Leon Bailey's early goal on the break gave Unai Emery's team the advantage at Villa Park and the hosts had to withstand heavy pressure from Leeds before Emiliano Buendia doubled their lead in the second half after more good work by Bailey - and a VAR review.

Leeds had chances. Rodrigo had a shot cleared off the line by debutant Alex Moreno and another disallowed for offside, while Emiliano Martinez made a spectacular save from Jack Harrison. Patrick Bamford finally pulled one back after brilliant work by Wilfried Gnonto.

But there was to be no repeat of the sucker-punch Villa suffered against League Two opposition in their previous outing. Emery's men were able to see it out to secure a fourth win in six Premier League games under him and move level on points with Chelsea.

Leeds' situation is more perilous. Although this was a spirited performance, it was a flawed one too, with sections of the away support chanting for Marsch to go. They remain two points off the drop zone and without a win in seven games in all competitions.

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Leon Bailey gives Aston Villa the perfect start against Leeds

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Emi Buendia nodded in Aston Villa's second against Leeds

More to follow...

What's next?

Aston Villa return to action in the Premier League next Saturday with the visit of Leicester; kick-off 3pm.

Also See:

Leeds face Championship side Cardiff in a third round replay in the FA Cup on Wednesday at Elland Road; kick-off 7.45pm.

Jesse Marsch's side are back at home when they take on Brentford in the Premier League next Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.

Leeds United
Brentford

Sunday 22nd January 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

2 for 1 Football Channel Offer