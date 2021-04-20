Aston Villa vs Man City preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Aston Villa vs Man City in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).
Team news
Skipper Jack Grealish remains out for Aston Villa ahead of Manchester City's Premier League visit.
The midfielder continues to battle an ongoing shin problem which has kept him out since February.
Trezeguet has had successful surgery on a knee injury while Morgan Sanson is out with his own knee problem and Wesley (knee) is slowly returning to fitness after being out for over a year.
City will be without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered an ankle injury in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea.
The club are still to learn the full extent of the problem and the Belgian is also doubtful for Sunday's Carabao Cup final and the Champions League semi-final at Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday.
Striker Sergio Aguero is hoping to prove his fitness after three games out with a muscular problem.
How to follow
Aston Villa vs Man City will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Aston Villa have lost 11 of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Man City (W1 D1), with their only victory during this period coming in September 2013 (3-2).
- Manchester City have won their last four Premier League meetings with Aston Villa by an aggregate score of 15-1. Indeed, the Citizens have scored more Premier League goals against Villa than they have vs any other opponent (83).
- Manchester City have won each of their last 14 Premier League games on Wednesdays, the longest winning run on a specific day other than Saturday in the competition's history. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have lost all four of their Wednesday games this season.
- Aston Villa have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games against the league leaders, with those defeats coming by an aggregate score of 22-5. The exceptions in this run were a 1-0 win against Chelsea (March 2014) and a goalless draw with Man City (November 2015).
- Aston Villa have picked up more points away from home (24) than they have at home (20) in the Premier League this season. The last full top-flight campaign where the Villans won fewer points at home than on the road was 2012-13 (20 home, 21 away).
- Man City have won each of their last nine Premier League away games and could become the first team to win 10 in a row on the road in the competition on more than one occasion (won 11 in a row between May-December 2017).
- Man City haven't lost consecutive league games since December 2018. However, three of the Citizens' four league defeats this season have been at the Etihad Stadium.
- Man City striker Sergio Agüero has scored 10 goals in his last six starts against Aston Villa in all competitions, including a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory in this exact fixture last season.
- Aston Villa top scorer Ollie Watkins has scored in his last two Premier League games - he's yet to score in three in a row in the competition.
- Man City striker Gabriel Jesus has scored 49 goals in 125 Premier League appearances, and could become just the second Brazilian to reach 50 in the competition after Roberto Firmino.