Aston Villa vs Man Utd: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time, live on Sky

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones could be available for their Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday.

"I think they will be available. They only trained yesterday for the first time, Cristiano yesterday, Harry I think the day before yesterday. So as a team, we have to wait for the final training session this afternoon, but right now they should be available for tomorrow."

I had to check the prices three times to make sure there wasn't an error. Yes, Manchester United really are favourites to win this football match.

Purely looking at their results under Ralf Rangnick would make their tag as 6/5 jollies with Sky Bet look respectable. But for those trying to get ahead of the markets where possible, performance levels and key metrics are much more reliable to gauge a team's overall form-line. And it doesn't take an analytical genius to conclude that Manchester United are struggling in almost every department of their game under the new boss. All you need is a pair of eyes.

Quite how Aston Villa were dumped out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford was a bit of a mystery. But revenge looks set to be on the cards at Villa Park. The draw no bet angle at 5/4 on Steven Gerrard's side rates a confident wager.

Of course, at some point such is the talent of the individuals within the United squad, their performance levels are going to rocket and make a prediction of this nature look very stupid. But on what we've seen from this wildly inconsistent and frustrating set of players against the likes of Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley over the past few weeks, they simply have to be taken on.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Aston Villa draw no bet (5/4 with Sky Bet)

