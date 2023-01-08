Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage: Jamie Reid and Dean Campbell goals produce incredible late comeback for League Two side

League Two club Stevenage produced an incredible late turnaround by scoring twice in three minutes to dump Aston Villa out of the FA Cup.

Villa were on course for victory after Morgan Sanson fired them into a first-half lead despite a below-par performance against a side 59 places below them.

But it all changed when Leander Dendoncker was sent off in the 85th minute after losing the ball on the edge of his own area and hauling down substitute Dean Campbell inside the box, with the VAR confirming the decision. Jamie Reid, also off the bench, stepped up and nervelessly converted the spot kick.

Not content with a replay, Stevenage then won the tie when Villa switched off in the 90th minute at a corner, allowing Campbell to collect the ball short before firing past Robin Olsen, who should have done better.

Stevenage's late turnaround: 87mins - Villa 1-0 Stevenage

87:34mins - Villa 1-1 Stevenage: Jamie Reid, pen

89:53mins - Villa 1-2 Stevenage: Dean Campbell

Boro will head to Stoke in the fourth round on the weekend of January 28/29.

How Stevenage stunned Villa

Image: Danny Rose scores for Stevenage but the goal is ruled out for offside

Stevenage frustrated Aston Villa in the first half and went within a whisker of taking the lead. Danny Rose tapped in at the end of a precise move but after a VAR check, Luke Norris, who provided the assist, was offside in the build-up.

Premier League clubs knocked out this weekend: Everton

Crystal Palace

Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest

Brentford

Newcastle United

Chelsea

Aston Villa

Villa had been restricted to long-range efforts until they put together a quick passing move that unlocked Boro. Philippe Coutinho found Douglas Luiz, he passed to Leon Bailey, who gave it to Danny Ings, and the striker's first-time pass set Sanson in behind to finish low past Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Image: Luke Norris' audacious curling effort grazes the top of the crossbar

Stevenage, though, nearly scored a superb equaliser as Norris' bending effort from the left side of the box, grazed the top of the crossbar with Olsen well beaten.

Villa began the second half with greater purpose as Bailey volleyed wide from close range within 60 seconds of the restart. Calum Chambers also poked just off-target from a low Coutinho cross along the six-yard box.

Image: Leander Dendoncker is shown a red card

Stevenage always looked threatening when they went forward, but it was a mistake from Dendoncker which sparked the turnaround. The midfielder was robbed of the ball by Campbell and hauled him down as he entered the box. Reid made sure Boro capitalised on the double punishment by sending Olsen the wrong way.

Image: Stevenage players celebrate Dean Campbell's winner in front of their own fans at Villa Park

Then came a memorable FA Cup moment as Campbell drove the ball low and hard past Olsen at his near post to send the 3,000 Stevenage supporters into dreamland.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Emery: I'm really sorry for the supporters

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery to the BBC: "We played the first half being difficult and trying to keep calm with the ball and don't concede the transition, don't concede the long ball and to take chances. And then slowly, we had to impose our ideas and we did it.

"In the second half, we improved. We created chances and we controlled the match better than the first half. But when you don't score, a goal could come and in the end it was our mistake for the goal and they score. They were so excited to try and surprise us in the corner and they did it.

"I'm really sorry for the supporters. It's a process. We are here and I want to create. Today was really so, so disappointing, we can feel, because at the end we lost everything we created in the 80 minutes."

Evans: A fantastic day for the town

Stevenage manager Steve Evans to the BBC: "It is really special. The chairman just said to me it's the greatest day in his life and he's been with the club for 26-27 years.

"It's a fantastic day for the town but we'll not kid ourselves; this is a fantastic football club and we'll enjoy the moment and these guys have treated us absolutely fantastic since we walked into the building today.

"We'll know to be humble and get on with our jobs for Saturday."

Aston Villa return to Premier League action at home to Leeds on Friday, live on Sky Sports at 8pm, as they look to continue their climb towards the top half.

Aston Villa

Leeds United Friday 13th January 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Stevenage head to Harrogate on Saturday in League Two. Kick-off at 3pm.