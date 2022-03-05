Aston Villa 0-1 Brighton: Seagulls into top half of WSL table after Maya Le Tissier's first-half winner

Brighton moved into the top half of the Women's Super League table thanks to a 1-0 win at Aston Villa, with Maya Le Tissier's first-half goal condemning the hosts to their 10th consecutive home defeat.

Hope Powell's side controlled the opening 45 minutes and looked comfortable defending their lead during the second period as they deservedly took the three points at Banks's Stadium to leave Villa ninth in the standings.

Megan Connolly was a constant menace with her set-piece deliveries and almost created the opening goal within 10 minutes when her corner from the right caused a goalmouth scramble that saw Kayleigh Green have an effort blocked.

The pair combined again just a minute later when Green nodded in Connolly's free-kick from the left, but the assistant flagged the Brighton midfielder offside in what was a marginal call.

Those early warnings spurred Villa into life and they created their biggest chance of the game 11 minutes in, with Alisha Lehmann cutting in from the right and testing Megan Walsh at her near post.

But Brighton were not deterred and took the lead after 28 minutes with Connolly unsurprisingly involved. Her outswinging corner from the right was brilliantly swept home on the half volley by Le Tissier.

Villa sought to hit back through Sarah Mayling, whose rasping drive from the edge of the area was parried by Walsh.

The hosts nearly handed a second to Brighton just before halftime though as they gifted possession to Emma Kullberg, who charged in on goal but saw her precise strike towards the bottom corner excellently tipped round the post by Hannah Hampton.

The second half almost began in bizarre fashion, with Brighton defender Victoria Williams slicing a clearance over Walsh but, fortunately for her, just wide of her own far post.

The Seagulls were wasteful in front of goal throughout the second half, with Lee Geum-Min skewing two great openings over the bar, while Ellie Brazil also lobbed a good chance onto the roof of the net.

But those missed opportunities didn't come back to haunt the visitors as they successfully kept Villa at arm's length to secure the win, and avenge their 1-0 home defeat to the same opponents earlier this season.

Aston Villa travel to Chelsea in the Women's Super League on Sunday, March 13, while Brighton host leaders Arsenal later that day, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 6.45pm.