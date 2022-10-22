26' Attempt blocked. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

25' Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

18' Attempt missed. Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hanna Bennison with a cross following a set piece situation.

17' Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17' Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).

16' Offside, Aston Villa Women. Anna Patten tries a through ball, but Laura Blindkilde is caught offside.

13' Attempt saved. Katrine Veje (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.

12' Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women).

8' Attempt missed. Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson with a cross.

7' Hand ball by Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women).

First Half begins.