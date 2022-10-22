Aston Villa Women vs Everton Women. Women's Super League.
Poundland Bescot Stadium.
Attempt blocked. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hanna Bennison with a cross following a set piece situation.
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Anna Patten tries a through ball, but Laura Blindkilde is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Katrine Veje (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.
Attempt missed. Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson with a cross.