Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa Women vs Everton Women. Women's Super League.

Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Aston Villa Women 0

    Everton Women 0

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

      corner icon

      Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hanna Bennison with a cross following a set piece situation.

      free_kick_won icon

      Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).

      offside icon

      Offside, Aston Villa Women. Anna Patten tries a through ball, but Laura Blindkilde is caught offside.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Katrine Veje (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.

      free_kick_won icon

      Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson with a cross.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women).

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.