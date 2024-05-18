Aston Villa 1-2 Man City: Gareth Taylor's side finish as WSL runners-up despite victory in Steph Houghton's final game

Manchester City finished as runners-up in the Women's Super League behind Chelsea on goal difference despite beating Aston Villa 2-1 on the final day.

City were always playing catch-up as Chelsea scored a flurry of early goals before romping to a 6-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford to give Emma Hayes the perfect send-off and retain the title.

Gareth Taylor's side needed to better Chelsea's victory by a margin of three goals to leapfrog them at the top of the table, but goals from Mary Fowler and Lauren Hemp either side of Rachel Daly's equaliser for Villa were not enough.

Ultimately, the damage was done two weeks ago when City conceded two late goals in a defeat to Arsenal. It opened the door to Chelsea, who have won their following three games by an aggregate scoreline of 14-0.

Steph Houghton made her last appearance in professional football off the bench for City ahead of her retirement. The former England captain's introduction was a rare moment of cheer on an otherwise subdued afternoon on the visitors' bench.

Carla Ward, the departing Villa manager, saw her side put on a solid defensive performance in her final game in charge in front of nearly 9,000 supporters at Villa Park.

How Man City's title push fell short

Image: Mary Fowler celebrates her opener at Villa Park

City had an almighty task on their hands to overturn Chelsea's advantage on goal difference. Villa nearly made their task that much harder early on, but Rachel Daly headed over from close range.

The reprieve came just as Chelsea opened the scoring at Old Trafford. By the time Fowler had found the breakthrough for City after 22 minutes their title rivals had already scored another. They couldn't keep up with the reigning champions.

Gareth Taylor's side had plenty of chances to reduce the deficit, but Jess Park was twice kept out by Villa goalkeeper Anna Leat, while Fowler struck the bar. It did little to lift the mood, with news from Old Trafford creating a muted atmosphere on the City bench.

There was more energy from City early in the second half, but it did not last long as Chelsea continued to add to their tally at Old Trafford. Daly's equaliser with 68 minutes gone confirmed City's fate, although it was likely already sealed.

City's frustrations in front of goal endured as Fowler fired over at the back post before Hemp failed to capitalise on an error by the otherwise impressive Leat. Villa's well-organised backline ensured chances were kept to a minimum late on, but there would be a winner.

Hemp found the back of the net with just over 10 minutes to go, but it was not enough for City.

City skipper Houghton came on for one last time as her glittering career came to an end. There were tears at the close for the 36-year-old, who has to settle for second place in her 22nd and final season.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Women's Super League, Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.