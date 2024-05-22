Atalanta 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Ademola Lookman nets stunning hat-trick in Europa League final

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen. UEFA Europa League Final.
Aviva StadiumAttendance47,135.
Report as Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini wins first major trophy of his career; Former Everton man Ademola Lookman stole the show with a stunning hat-trick
Wednesday 22 May 2024 23:30, UK
Bayer Leverkusen's 51-game unbeaten run came to an end as Ademola Lookman scored a stunning hat-trick for Atalanta, who won the Europa League final 3-0.
Xabi Alonso's team simply ran out of steam after a phenomenal season with Lookman running them ragged, opening the scoring with a back-post finish on 12 minutes before doubling the advantage with a stunning curling effort 14 minutes later.
He wrapped up his famous treble with a powerful left-footed strike that flew into the top corner meaning he became the first player to ever score a hat-trick in a Europa League final.
After storming to their first Bundesliga title, Leverkusen's hopes of their own treble are over although they can secure a domestic double by beating Kaiserslautern in the German Cup on Saturday.
For Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini, this was the first major trophy of his long career - an overdue success. Victory also gave Atalanta only the second trophy in their 116-year history, over six decades after the Bergamo side had won the Coppa Italia.
Gasperini's team had lost to Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia seven days earlier but they recovered from that setback to knock Leverkusen out of their stride.
And Lookman, once of Everton, Fulham and Leicester, provided the cutting edge to reward a polished all-round performance.
Leverkusen did not seem prepared for Atalanta's high press that forced early mistakes and set the tone of the contest.
Granit Xhaka was guilty of losing possession for Matteo Ruggeri to set up a headed opportunity for Gianluca Scamacca.
If that was a clear warning, Leverkusen did not heed it and Atalanta were ahead after 12 minutes.
Teun Koopmeiners pounced on a partially-cleared corner and slipped a delightful pass inside to Davide Zappacosta, who pulled it back into a dangerous area. The ball travelled across the box and, with Exequiel Palacios back on his heels and unaware of imminent danger, Lookman stole in to convert with a firm side-foot.
Matters got worse for Leverkusen after 26 minutes with their failure to maintain possession and defend the transition again costing them. Lookman took care of a loose ball before slipping it through the legs of Xhaka and finding the net from 20 yards with an unstoppable curling shot.
Leverkusen should have halved the deficit when Alex Grimaldo was played through and Musso had advanced too far. It was not a difficult task for Grimaldo to chip Musso but his effort failed to clear the grateful goalkeeper.
Leverkusen were the comeback kings of European football having scored 10 equalisers or winners in the 90th minute or injury time, including two in one game, in 2024.
But the Germans had no answer this time as Scamacca found Lookman on the left with defenders desperately retreating.
Lookman bought some space with a stepover and planted a vicious left-foot shot past Kovar to start the Atalanta celebrations.
Atalanta end their season with two Serie A matches, the first of which is at home to Torino on Sunday; kick-off 5pm. They then host Fiorentina on Sunday June 2; kick-off 5pm.
Bayern Leverkusen's final match of the season is against second-tier Kaiserslautern in the DFB Pokal final in Berlin on Saturday; kick-off 7pm.