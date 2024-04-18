Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (Agg: 3-1): Jurgen Klopp's side crash out of Europa League despite win in Bergamo

Liverpool were eliminated from the Europa League despite beating Atalanta 1-0 in Bergamo, with all the damage done in the first leg at Anfield, as they fell to a 3-1 aggregate score.

The Reds, knowing they had a mountain to climb, came flying out the traps in the second leg and enjoyed a dream start after seven minutes when Mo Salah converted from the penalty spot, but they were not able to exert any further pressure on the scoreline.

Salah was guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance to reduce the deficit again in the first half, attempting to loop an effort over Juan Musso from Cody Gakpo's teasing through ball, but blasted disappointingly wide.

Liverpool's well-documented wastefulness appears to be haunting them wherever they go, with the result compounding a particularly damaging few weeks for Jurgen Klopp in his final season in charge.

They have crashed out of the FA Cup to rivals Manchester United, lost ground to leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and now exited European competition.

More to follow...

Fulham

Liverpool Sunday 21st April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Liverpool continue their Premier League title challenge on Sunday with a trip to Fulham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.

Jurgen Klopp's side then face a Merseyside derby against Everton under the Goodison Park lights on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

Everton

Liverpool Wednesday 24th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.