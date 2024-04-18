 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Atalanta vs Liverpool. UEFA Europa League Quarter Final.

Gewiss Stadium.

Atalanta 0

    Liverpool 1

    • M Salah (7th minute pen)

    3-1

    Latest UEFA Europa League Odds

    Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (Agg: 3-1): Jurgen Klopp's side crash out of Europa League despite win in Bergamo

    Match report as Liverpool crashed out of the Europa League after being unable to overturn a 3-0 first-leg loss; Mo Salah scored from the penalty spot to reduce arrears, but it was not enough to challenge Atalanta's commanding aggregate lead

    By Laura Hunter

    Thursday 18 April 2024 22:01, UK

    Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC celebrates a goal during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Quarter-Final second leg match between Atalanta and Liverpool FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on April 18, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy.(Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)
    Image: Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool but it wasn't enough to overturn first-leg score

    Liverpool were eliminated from the Europa League despite beating Atalanta 1-0 in Bergamo, with all the damage done in the first leg at Anfield, as they fell to a 3-1 aggregate score.

    The Reds, knowing they had a mountain to climb, came flying out the traps in the second leg and enjoyed a dream start after seven minutes when Mo Salah converted from the penalty spot, but they were not able to exert any further pressure on the scoreline.

    Salah was guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance to reduce the deficit again in the first half, attempting to loop an effort over Juan Musso from Cody Gakpo's teasing through ball, but blasted disappointingly wide.

    Liverpool's well-documented wastefulness appears to be haunting them wherever they go, with the result compounding a particularly damaging few weeks for Jurgen Klopp in his final season in charge.

    They have crashed out of the FA Cup to rivals Manchester United, lost ground to leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and now exited European competition.

    Trending

    More to follow...

    What's next for Liverpool?

    Fulham
    Liverpool

    Sunday 21st April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

    Liverpool continue their Premier League title challenge on Sunday with a trip to Fulham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.

    Also See:

    Jurgen Klopp's side then face a Merseyside derby against Everton under the Goodison Park lights on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

    Everton
    Liverpool

    Wednesday 24th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

    Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW

    NOW PROMO APRIL 2024

    Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Around Sky

    Football

    How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, F1 and more

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports