Atletico Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Sebastien Haller gives German side hope in Champions League quarter-final tie

Sebastien Haller scored a crucial goal for Borussia Dortmund to give them hope despite losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Diego Simeone's side were aggressive with their pressing on home turf and found themselves in front after four minutes when Rodrigo De Paul seized upon a horrendous pass from Ian Maatsen.

Atletico were quicker and sharper all over the pitch in the first half and made it 2-0 when Samuel Lino coolly tucked away after an exquisite Antoine Griezmann pass.

Dortmund simply had to improve after the break and the introduction of Julian Brandt sparked them into life. That said, a goal did not look likely until Haller popped up with a ruthless finish from 15 yards out.

The visitors almost made it 2-2 with the last kick of the game but Brandt's header came crashing back off the crossbar.

More to follow...

Atletico host Girona in LaLiga (1pm), while Dortmund travel to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga (2.30pm), with both games taking place on Saturday, before the return leg at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday April 16 (8pm).