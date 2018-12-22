Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele score as Barcelona beat Celta Vigo

Luis Suarez celebrates with goal-scorer Ousmane Dembele

Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele scored as Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 2-0 at home on Saturday to reach the winter break with a three-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Messi took his league-leading tally to 15 goals, including six goals in his last three matches, as Barcelona stayed ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

The Argentinian played a part in Dembele's opener when he received a pass from Jordi Alba and took a shot that was saved by goalkeeper Ruben Blanco. The rebound fell to Dembele to drive between the legs of a defender to take the 10th-minute lead.

Messi made it 2-0 in the 45th minute after Jordi Alba found him arriving in the middle of Celta's box completely unmarked to fire in a left-footed shot.

Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half penalty to help Atletico grind out a 1-0 win at home over Espanyol.

Griezmann netted in the 56th minute after Koke was fouled by Esteban Granero in the area.

Eibar came from behind to draw 1-1 with Real Betis.

Antonio Sanabria gave Betis the lead but Fabian Orellana levelled from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.