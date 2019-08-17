Barnsley 2-2 Charlton: Lyle Taylor snatches a point for Addicks

1:34 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Charlton Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Charlton

Lyle Taylor struck an 89th-minute penalty as Charlton came from behind twice to salvage a point away at Barnsley in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Cauley Woodrow had given the hosts the lead with a superb volley before Conor Gallagher's equaliser in the first half.

Conor Chaplin thought he had given his side all three points on his first league start for the club before Taylor's penalty meant the sides had to share a point.

Daniel Stendel made two changes to the team that started Barnsley's 2-0 derby defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Chaplin replaced the injured Alex Mowatt for his first league start for the club and Ben Williams replaced Dimitri Cavare.

The first big chance fell to the visitors inside four minutes. Taylor's cross carried all the way to the far post, finding an unmarked Ben Purrington who fired a volley back across goal but narrowly wide.

After a scrappy opening 30 minutes, a touch of brilliance from Woodrow opened the scoring for Barnsley in the 34th minute. As the ball ricocheted on the edge of the area, Woodrow took a touch on the half turn and produced a stunning volley which nestled into the top corner.

But Charlton quickly equalised in the 40th minute when Jonny Williams found Gallagher in the box who managed to get the ball under control and poke the ball past Samuel Radlinger.

The sides went in level at the break, but Barnsley regained the lead shortly after half-time. Chaplin combined brilliantly with Luke Thomas before weaving his way into the box, calmly rounded two Charlton defenders and sent Dillon Phillips the wrong way with a composed finish for his first goal for the Tykes.

Chaplin was showing Oakwell what he could really do. The summer signing nearly grabbed his second when his left-footed effort from just outside the box flew past the post.

Charlton's Taylor was looking to add to his two goals in the opening two games and came close when the striker cut inside and fired a fierce strike which Radlinger parried away.

Radlinger was called upon again when Williams played substitute Chuks Aneke through on goal but Radlinger was out quickly to stop the shot.

The away side kept pushing for the equaliser and were given the chance from the spot after Gallagher was tripped in the box. Taylor stepped up, walked up to the ball in peculiar fashion but confidently stroked the ball into the bottom corner.

The two teams finished level at full time, extending Barnsley's unbeaten home run to 29 games while Charlton are unbeaten in the Championship this season.

The managers

Daniel Stendel: "I think we wanted to show that we can play much better than we have the last two games. We wanted to play with more passion, especially at home in front of the supporters. We have to feel like we can win every game. We fought today, we sometimes missed the speed in transition. I'm disappointed with the result, especially with conceding a penalty in the last two minutes, but in the end the result was okay.

"We can't make too many mistakes in this league and, if we concede goals, it will be hard to win games, but I think it was a good point today and we can take confidence from this game into the next game on Tuesday."

Lee Bowyer: "It's crazy that I'm a bit disappointed with the point. First half we had two really good chances to take the lead and then they scored a great goal which you can't defend. In the second half I feel like we were the better side. They caught us on the break every now and then, the neutral would probably say the draw is fair. I'm still disappointed, but it's a good point.

"It's down to everyone else to make their predictions, but for me I have a group of players that will give me and this club 100 per cent every time they step on the pitch. If they keep doing that and keep performing how they are then I think we will be okay."