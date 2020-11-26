Barrow 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Dons keep cool in penalty shootout to make FA Cup second round

AFC Wimbledon kept their cool in a 4-2 penalty shootout win to overcome a brave display from League Two side Barrow to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup.

The delayed first-round tie at Holker Street finished goalless after extra-time and the Dons then kept their nerve with star man Jack Rudoni sealing the dramatic victory after successful spot-kicks from Ryan Longman, Shane McLoughlin and Steve Seddon.

Barrow’s brave resistance was undone as Dior Angus had his side’s first penalty saved by Nik Tzanev and Scott Quigley blazed over the bar before successful efforts from Josh Kay and Patrick Brough.

Both sides had chances to take the win in normal time, with Wimbledon wasting two opportunities in the first three minutes through Ollie Palmer and Will Nightingale before Barrow were denied by the woodwork when debutant Dimitri Sea hit a post.

Angus was denied by a superb save from Dons 'keeper Tzanev in the closing moments of the game.

Wimbledon, who now host Crawley on Sunday, had the better chances in extra-time with promising teenager Rudoni going close and Nightingale forcing Josh Lillis into a good save with a late swerving shot.