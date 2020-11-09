FA Cup second-round draw: Non-league Chorley travel to League One leaders Peterborough

National League North's Chorley will travel to League One leaders Peterborough in the second round of the FA Cup.
Chorley - one of 14 non-League teams left in this season's competition - beat Wigan on Saturday and will now face Darren Ferguson's high-flying side for a place in the third round.
National League side King's Lynn Town secured a place in the second round for the first time in their short history with a 1-0 win over League Two club Port Vale at the weekend, and they have been rewarded with a trip to 2008 winners Portsmouth.
Canvey Island - the lowest-ranked team left - host Boreham Wood, while Salford City travel to fellow League Two club and current league leaders Newport County.
Eighth-tier Marine will host Havant & Waterlooville after they overcame League Two club Colchester on penalties, and National League club Barnet - who made the fourth round last season - welcome League One side MK Dons to west London.
FA Cup second-round draw
- Stevenage vs Hull City
- Harrogate Town vs Blackpool
- Tranmere Rovers vs Brackley Town
- Barrow or AFC Wimbledon vs Crawley Town
- Stockport County vs Yeovil Town
- Plymouth Argyle vs Lincoln City
- Portsmouth vs King's Lynn Town
- Cheltenham Town vs Crewe Alexandra
- Peterborough United vs Chorley
- Morecambe vs Solihull Moors
- Shrewsbury Town vs Oxford City or Northampton Town
- Mansfield Town vs Dagenham & Redbridge
- Newport County vs Salford City
- Marine vs Havant & Waterlooville
- Gillingham vs Exeter City
- Canvey Island vs Boreham Wood
- Carlisle United vs Doncaster Rovers
- Barnet vs MK Dons
- Bristol Rovers vs Darlington
- Bradford City vs Oldham Athletic
The second round proper will be held across the weekend of November 27-30.
FA Cup dates
The full schedule for this season's FA Cup has been confirmed, with the final due to take place on Saturday May 15, 2021.
Replays have been scrapped - for this season only - to ease pressure on the football schedule.
November 28: Second round
January 9 2021: Third round
January 23 2021: Fourth round
February 10 2021: Fifth round
March 20 2021: Quarter-finals
April 17 2021: Semi-finals
May 15 2021: Final