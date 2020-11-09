FA Cup second-round draw: Non-league Chorley travel to League One leaders Peterborough

National League side King's Lynn Town to face 2008 winners Portsmouth at Fratton Park; Lowest-ranked club Canvey Island host Boreham Wood; FA Cup second-round ties will be held across the weekend of November 27-30

Monday 9 November 2020 19:54, UK

Chorley celebrate their FA Cup first round win at Wigan
Image: National League North side Chorley beat 2013 winners Wigan in the FA Cup first round on Sunday

National League North's Chorley will travel to League One leaders Peterborough in the second round of the FA Cup.

Chorley - one of 14 non-League teams left in this season's competition - beat Wigan on Saturday and will now face Darren Ferguson's high-flying side for a place in the third round.

National League side King's Lynn Town secured a place in the second round for the first time in their short history with a 1-0 win over League Two club Port Vale at the weekend, and they have been rewarded with a trip to 2008 winners Portsmouth.

Canvey Island - the lowest-ranked team left - host Boreham Wood, while Salford City travel to fellow League Two club and current league leaders Newport County.

Wesley Fonguck celebrates his goal against Burton
Image: Barnet's Wesley Fonguck celebrates his goal against Burton in the FA Cup first round

Eighth-tier Marine will host Havant & Waterlooville after they overcame League Two club Colchester on penalties, and National League club Barnet - who made the fourth round last season - welcome League One side MK Dons to west London.

    FA Cup second-round draw

    1. Stevenage vs Hull City
    2. Harrogate Town vs Blackpool
    3. Tranmere Rovers vs Brackley Town
    4. Barrow or AFC Wimbledon vs Crawley Town
    5. Stockport County vs Yeovil Town
    6. Plymouth Argyle vs Lincoln City
    7. Portsmouth vs King's Lynn Town
    8. Cheltenham Town vs Crewe Alexandra
    9. Peterborough United vs Chorley
    10. Morecambe vs Solihull Moors
    11. Shrewsbury Town vs Oxford City or Northampton Town
    12. Mansfield Town vs Dagenham & Redbridge
    13. Newport County vs Salford City
    14. Marine vs Havant & Waterlooville
    15. Gillingham vs Exeter City
    16. Canvey Island vs Boreham Wood
    17. Carlisle United vs Doncaster Rovers
    18. Barnet vs MK Dons
    19. Bristol Rovers vs Darlington
    20. Bradford City vs Oldham Athletic

    The second round proper will be held across the weekend of November 27-30.

    FA Cup dates

    The full schedule for this season's FA Cup has been confirmed, with the final due to take place on Saturday May 15, 2021.

    Replays have been scrapped - for this season only - to ease pressure on the football schedule.

    November 28: Second round
    January 9 2021: Third round
    January 23 2021: Fourth round
    February 10 2021: Fifth round
    March 20 2021: Quarter-finals
    April 17 2021: Semi-finals
    May 15 2021: Final

