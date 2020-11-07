FA Cup first round: Colchester, Port Vale, Swindon among EFL casualties

Michael Howard scored the all-important spot-kick as non-league Marine stunned Sky Bet League Two side Colchester by knocking them out of the FA Cup 5-3 on penalties, after the first-round tie had finished 1-1.

Marine, of Northern Premier League Division One North West, took a shock 21st-minute lead when Anthony Miley followed up to score from close range after Josh Hmami's free-kick had rattled a post.

Colchester equalised in the 64th minute when Harry Pell found the net after Noah Chilvers' long-range effort had only been parried by Marine keeper Bayleigh Passant and not cleared.

Passant denied Josh Bohui and Michael Folivi had an effort cleared off the line as it went to penalties and, after Bohui's effort went wide, Howard converted to send Marine into ecstasy.

Substitute Sonny Carey's late winner sent National League side King's Lynn into the second round for the first time in their history as they recorded a 1-0 shock victory against League Two Port Vale.

The game looked to be heading for extra-time when teenager Carey pounced in the 82nd minute after latching on to a pass from Adam Marriott.

Another youngster, goalkeeper Archie Mair, had pulled off a number of stunning saves to deny Vale, who were left cursing their missed opportunities.

Image: Braford were big winners in the FA Cup first round

Adam Campbell scored twice as non-league Darlington caused a first-round upset by winning 2-1 at managerless Swindon.

Sixty-five places separated the sides before kick-off but Campbell's double put the team who are 15th in the National League North in the draw for the second round for the first time since 2007.

National League side Boreham Wood shocked League Two Southend, winning 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Boreham Wood seemed set for a comfortable victory when Jamal Fyfield headed them in front after just eight minutes. Luke Garrard's side doubled their lead in the 51st minute with Mark Ricketts firing home.

But the Shrimpers, who are bottom of League Two without a victory to their name, got back in the game in the 59th minute with Brandon Goodship scoring from a narrow angle. Substitute Terrell Egbri brought Southend back level three minutes later with a close-range finish.

The Wood regained the lead three minutes into extra-time with Kabongo Tshimanga scoring from the spot and Southend equalised seven minutes later with an excellent effort from James Olayinka.

But Boreham held on and secured victory on penalties despite seeing their first spot-kick, from Shaquile Coulthirst, saved by Mark Oxley. Southend substitute Matt Rush saw his effort kept out by Nathan Ashmore before skipper Jason Demetriou fired wide of the left post to see the non-league side progress.

Image: Exeter beat AFC Fylde in their encounter

Ruthless Bradford cruised into the second round of the FA Cup after thrashing non-league Tonbridge Angels 7-0.

Defender Anthony O'Connor gave the League Two a sixth-minute lead with a close-range header from Connor Wood's left-wing cross before Billy Clarke bent a superb free-kick from 25 yards over the defensive wall after he had been fouled. Clarke got his second just before the break when he headed another excellent cross by Wood past Jon Henly.

The visitors stretched their lead in the 55th minute when Clayton Donaldson swept home a low cross from Callum Cook. Cook hit the post before finding Austin Samuels, who is on loan from Wolves, and the substitute scored his first senior goal with a composed finish after 68 minutes.

Harry Pritchard made it 6-0 in the 84th minute after good work by Samuels before Wood got Bradford's seventh from close range in stoppage time.

Dominic Samuel inspired Gillingham to a memorable FA Cup comeback as the League One side came from 2-0 down to beat National League Woking 3-2 at Priestfield.

The semi-professional visitors took the lead midway through the first half when former Wycombe midfielder Max Kretzschmar spectacularly fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Sitting 44 places higher than the Surrey club in the league pyramid, Charlton loanee Josh Davison appeared to put the Cards on the verge of the second round for the fourth time in five years when he pounced on a loose ball to double their advantage early in the second half.

However, the deficit was halved just four minutes later as Samuel met Jordan Graham's cross to head past Ross before the Gills fortuitously equalised on 68 minutes - Declan Drysdale's header hitting the bar and deflecting off an unaware Samuel into the net.

Substitute Vadaine Oliver completed the quickfire turnaround 11 minutes from time as he met another Graham delivery to head past the helpless Ross, and only the woodwork denied Kyle Dempsey a fourth late on.

Image: Bishop's Stortford lost on penalties in their FA Cup first round tie

National League South side Concord Rangers agonisingly missed out on reaching the second round for the first time in their history after they were defeated by Stevenage on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Exeter squeezed through to the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory but they were made to work hard for their win by AFC Fylde. Alfie May scored twice as Cheltenham overcame the spirited challenge of South Shields with a 3-1 win.

Dagenham and Redbridge knocked out Grimsby with a 3-1 victory as Stockport saw off the challenge of Rochdale with a 2-1 win. Bristol Rovers also won by the same scoreline against Walsall.

Lincoln were big winners against Forest Green, beating them 6-2, as were Doncaster, who beat FC United of Manchester 5-1. Richie Wellens needed extra time to nab his first win as Salford City manager, eventually winning 2-0 against Hartlepool after a 0-0 draw in normal time.

Portsmouth also won in extra time, beating Ipswich 3-2 at Portman Road, while Crewe were also 3-2 winners against Bolton. Shrewsbury beat Cambridge 2-0 while Plymouth beat in-form Charlton 1-0 at The Valley.

Newport were 2-1 winners away at Leyton Orient, as were Peterborough at Oxford United. Mansfield also won on their travels, beating Sunderland 1-0 at the Stadium of Light, while Hull won 2-0 at home to Fleetwood. Tranmere also won their fixture 2-1 against Accrington.

Academy product Gabby Rogers struck the winner in stoppage time of extra-time as Yeovil progressed with a 1-0 victory at 10-man Bromley.

Rogers volleyed in his first senior goal just when it seemed penalties would decide this crazy cup tie. Bromley were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute as Harry Forster was shown a straight red card for a poor challenge on Luke Wilkinson.

National League North side Brackley Town needed penalties to see off a spirited Bishop's Stortford after the Isthmian League side fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 in regular time.

Elliott Ronto's timely drive fired Canvey Island into the second round for the first time in 19 years in a 2-1 win at Banbury United. The winner came three minutes after the higher-ranked hosts, who had hit the woodwork twice late in the first half, had levelled the tie.

FA Cup first round facts

Bradford's 7-0 win at Tonbridge was their biggest ever competitive away win as a Football League side, while it was the first time they've scored 7+ in an away match since October 1928 (8-2 vs Ashington in Third Division North).

Following their 4-1 win against Skelmersdale on Friday night, Harrogate Town have reached the second round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2012-13.

King's Lynn earned their first FA Cup win against Football League opposition since beating Coventry 2-1 in November 1961.

Sunderland have been eliminated from the FA Cup at the first round stage in consecutive seasons, having last been eliminated at this round in 1923-24.

Lincoln City scored 6+ goals in an FA Cup match (excluding qualifying rounds) for the first time December 1976 (6-0 vs Nuneaton Borough).

Dagenham and Redbridge picked up their first FA Cup victory as a non-league side since January 2003 (2-0 vs Plymouth, excluding qualifying rounds).

Canvey Island have reached the FA Cup second round for the first time since the 2001-02 campaign.

Charlton have lost their last three FA Cup home matches, as many as they had in their previous 19 at the Valley.

The full schedule for this season's FA Cup has been confirmed, with the final due to take place on Saturday May 15, 2021.

Replays have been scrapped - for this season only - to ease pressure on the football schedule.

November 28: Second round

January 9 2021: Third round

January 23 2021: Fourth round

February 10 2021: Fifth round

March 20 2021: Quarter-finals

April 17 2021: Semi-finals

May 15 2021: Final