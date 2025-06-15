Club World Cup: Bayern score TEN in thrashing of Auckland, PSG power past Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich thrashed amateurs Auckland City 10-0 while PSG powered past 10-player Atletico Madrid in a convincing 4-0 victory at the Club World Cup.

A mismatch was expected between the Bundesliga giants and the New Zealand league champions but the gap was wider than many expected as Bayern racked up a record score in the history of the Club World Cup.

With a squad including estate agents and teachers, part-timers Auckland were outclassed from the first whistle in the opening game of Group C with a Kingsley Coman double, Michael Olise and Sacha Boey putting Vincent Kompany's team 4-0 up inside 22 minutes.

Image: Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane and Thomas Muller celebrate after a goal against Auckland City in the Club World Cup

The goals kept on flowing with Olise grabbing his second and Thomas Muller netting before the break. Harry Kane departed in the second half without finding the net but his replacement Jamal Musiala filled his boots, scoring a 21-minute hat-trick before Muller wrapped up the scoring by adding a remarkable 10th goal.

The victory comfortably surpassed the previous biggest win at the Club World Cup - Al Hilal's 6-1 triumph over Al Jazira in 2022.

Auckland face Benfica in their second Group C game in Orlando and Bayern take on Boca Juniors - both games are on Friday.

Champions League winners PSG show their class

Image: Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 4-0 win

Newly crowned European champions PSG made a winning start to their campaign in Group B, hammering Atletico Madrid 4-0.

Fabian Ruiz rifled a low strike home to open the scoring before Vitinha slotted past Jan Oblak to put his side in firm control just before the break.

Julian Alvarez had a goal disallowed by VAR for a foul by Koke on Desire Doue in the build-up and then Atletico were reduced to 10 players when Clement Lenglet was shown a second yellow card for dissent as referee Istvan Kovacs started to lose control of a spicy game.

Diego Simeone's side should have pulled a goal back eight minutes from time, but substitute Alexander Sorloth somehow missed from three yards out.

Senny Mayulu and a late Lee Kang-in penalty rubberstamped the win.