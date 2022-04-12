Bayern Munich 1-1 Villarreal (agg 1-2): Samuel Chukwueze's late strike sends underdogs into semi-final

Bayern Munich were sent crashing out of the Champions League as Samuel Chukwueze's 88th-minute strike secured a dramatic 2-1 aggregate victory for underdogs Villarreal.

Substitute Chukwueze, who had only been on the pitch for four minutes, finished off a rapid counter-attack when he converted Gerard Moreno's cross to silence the Allianz Arena as Bayern were eliminated at the quarter-final stage for the second year in a row.

Bayern had been pushing for a winner of their own after Robert Lewandowski cancelled out Arnaut Danjuma's first-leg strike with his 13th Champions League goal of the campaign early in the second half.

But Unai Emery's side, Europa League winners against Manchester United last season, defended resolutely in the face of heavy Bayern pressure and seized their chance when it came.

Indeed, while Bayern had 45 shots across the two legs and only scored once, Villarreal netted with each of their only two efforts on target, with Chukwueze's breakaway strike meaning they will face either Liverpool or Benfica in only the second Champions League semi-final in their history.

Player ratings Bayern Munich: Neuer (6), Pavard (6), Upamecano (7), Hernandez (6), Sane (7), Goretzka (7), Kimmich (7), Coman (7), Musiala (6), Muller (5), Lewandowski (7).



Subs: Gnabry (6), Davies (6), Choupo-Moting (6).



Villarreal: Rulli (7), Foyth (7), Albiol (8), Torres (8), Estupinan (7), Parejo (8), Capoue (7), Coquelin (7), Lo Celso (8), Danjuma (7), Moreno (7).



Subs: Chukwueze (8), Pedraza (6).



Man of the match: Raul Albiol

How Villarreal stunned Bayern

Villarreal had been deserving victors in the first leg, a game they were unfortunate not to win by a bigger margin, and while Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann promised there would be no repeat of his side's lacklustre showing back in Germany, the first half brought more of the same.

Bayern, nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, struggled to break down the side sitting seventh in La Liga, resorting to a succession of crosses which were, for the most part, easily dealt with by centre-backs Raul Albiol and Pau Torres.

Jamal Masiala did manage to connect with one centre from Leon Goretzka just before the half-hour mark, but the youngster sent his header straight at Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Image: Bayern's Dayot Upamecano goes up against Arnaut Danjuma

It would prove Bayern's only shot on target of the first period and, while Villarreal spent most of the half camped inside their own half, they looked more incisive than Bayern when springing forward.

Moreno fired wide with two powerful shots, one of which went into the side netting, while Danjuma mis-hit when one on one with Manuel Neuer, although replays showed he may have been offside from Etienne Capoue's through-ball.

Bayern finally showed signs of life after the break and their increased intensity brought a goal when Villarreal lost possession near the halfway line, allowing Thomas Muller to feed Lewandowski, whose early shot from the edge of the box bounced in off the post.

The Allianz Arena erupted in celebration and it seemed only a matter of time until Bayern edged in front in the tie.

Muller was guilty of spurning their best chances, firing high and wide under pressure from Giovani Lo Celso on one occasion, then sending a free header past the post from a Leroy Sane cross.

But Villarreal weathered the storm and the winning goal exemplified their composure and efficiency in testing circumstances.

Raul Albiol's defensive header fell to Dani Parejo, who kept his cool on the edge of his own box to find the onrushing Lo Celso, who in turn slid the ball through to Moreno.

The striker was onside from the Spurs loanee's pass, and immediately squared the ball for Chukwueze, who lifted his finish over Neuer to spark delirium among the travelling supporters as Bayern's players and fans looked on in disbelief.

Analysis: Emery's magic touch

Arsenal fans may not have the fondest memories of Unai Emery but Villarreal's latest European giant-killing serves as a reminder of his extraordinary pedigree in continental competition.

Emery, who guided serial overachievers Villarreal to Europa League glory against Manchester United last season, has now steered the club to only its second-ever Champions League semi-final.

Villarreal's Europa League triumph last May was the fourth of Emery's managerial career and the 50-year-old deserves acclaim for transferring that success to the Champions League this season.

Villarreal pulled off a stunning 3-0 win away to Juventus to secure their spot in the last eight but their elimination of Bayern, a side sat nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, was even better.

Image: Villarreal celebrate their victory at the Allianz Arena

Emery outmanoeuvred Julian Nagelsmann in the first leg and Tuesday's second-leg performance, in the cauldron of the Allianz Arena, where Bayern had smashed 20 goals in their previous six games in all competitions, was even more impressive.

They defended impeccably, shutting off the spaces Bayern like to operate in and instead forcing them to resort to a succession of hopeful crosses from wide areas. Then, when they had chances to spring forward, they did so with confidence and conviction.

The word masterclass is bandied around too readily in modern football but Emery's managerial performance over the two legs, against one of Europe's strongest sides, must go down as one.

Bayern dominated possession and territory across the 180 minutes but Villarreal controlled and contained them in Spain and, save for a period of around 20 minutes after half-time on Tuesday night, they did the same in Germany.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are likely to be next but they will hold no fear for Villarreal - not when they have European specialist Emery guiding the way.

Villarreal and Emery make history - Opta stats