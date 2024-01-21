Bayern Munich 0-1 Werder Bremen: Thomas Tuchel's side suffer second Bundesliga defeat and stay seven points off top

Bayern Munich fell to their second Bundesliga defeat of the season and trail leaders Bayer Leverkusen by seven points after being beaten 1-0 at home by Werder Bremen.

It is the first time in 66 league games that Bayern have failed to score at the Allianz Arena and only the fourth time Harry Kane has been kept out in 17 Bundesliga matches.

Bremen delivered the perfect away performance to earn their first victory in Munich since 2008, stifling Bayern's attack, with goalkeeper Michael Zetterer making a string of superb saves, while being a constant threat on the counter.

The mid-table visitors saw Justin Njinmah's first-half goal ruled out after a VAR check for a foul in the build-up, but Mitchell Weiser was not denied when he smashed home what proved to be the winner just before the hour mark.

How Bremen beat Bayern

Image: Mitchell Weiser celebrates with his team-mates after giving Werder Bremen the lead against Bayern Munich

Bayern struggled throughout to break down a disciplined Werder backline and had Manuel Neuer to thank for producing a superb flying save to deny Weiser in the 24th minute.

Yet just 60 seconds later the visitors had the ball in the net when Njinmah was played clean through before a VAR check chalked off the opener with a free-kick awarded to Bayern for a foul on Jamal Musiala during the build-up.

Image: Harry Kane was kept quiet by Werder Bremen

Kane's first sight of goal came in the 50th minute with an off-target blast from the edge of the area, but soon Bremen were ahead for real when Weiser beat Alphonso Davies in the box and smashed home into the roof of the net.

It was only in the final 10 minutes when Bayern truly began to threaten. Leroy Sane was denied by the outstanding Zetterer and then produced his best save, tipping substitute Mathys Tel's header on to the right post to secure a memorable victory.

Bayern Munich's next game is at home Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Wednesday January 24, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.30pm.

The German champions then travel to Augsburg on Saturday January 27; kick-off 2.30pm.

Werder Bremen are next in action at home to Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday January 27; kick-off 2.30pm.

Ole Werner's side then travel to Mainz on Saturday February 3; kick-off 2.30pm.