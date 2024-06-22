Euros match report - Belgium 2-0 Romania: Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne score but Romelu Lukaku feels more VAR frustration

Belgium got their Euro 2024 campaign up and running as Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne scored to beat Romania 2-0 to earn the Red Devils their first points of the tournament.

Reeling from their unfortunate yet disappointing loss to Slovakia in their first game, Domenico Tedesco's side came out all guns blazing and they were rewarded after 73 seconds, as Tielemans blasted home Romelu Lukaku's lay-off from the edge of the area.

Belgium, led by the impressive De Bruyne and living confidently through the direct running of Jeremy Doku, felt nerves and frustration as their lead remained at one goal despite an impressive, collective team display.

De Bruyne curled one effort wide, then another straight at goalkeeper Florin Nita after half-time. The irritation was summed up through a comedic moment shortly afterwards as, for the third time this tournament, Lukaku was denied a goal via VAR, who penalised him for a marginal offside call after latching onto De Bruyne's pass.

Image: Belgium's Youri Tielemans is congratulated by Romelu Lukaku after scoring

Meanwhile, Romania remained a threat and forced Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels, who saved well from Radu Dragusin early on, into a game-saving stop from Dennis Man - who ran clear after Amadou Onana's poor header.

But the result was sealed with 10 minutes left as De Bruyne latched onto a route-one ball forward before scoring a captain's goal. With one round of Group E games remaining, all four teams sit on three points, promising a dramatic and tense conclusion to this pool next week.

Analysis: Tedesco finds his best Belgium team

Image: Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's second goal

That was more like it from Belgium. You finally feel Domenico Tedesco has found his best team.

Four changes were made from the defeat to Slovakia and suddenly the combinations were a lot better. Romania limited them to two goals, but it should have been more.

The most impressive element of Belgium's performance was their midfield three. Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne were three important tandems, controlling the press and creating chances. It was no surprise that two of them ended up on the scoresheet.

It led to Belgium winning the ball a whopping 23 times in the middle and attacking thirds of the pitch. De Bruyne, Onana and Tielemans were responsible for a third of them.

Further forward, wingers Dodi Lukebakio and Jeremy Doku were huge threats. The latter ended up with the most chances on the pitch and his final third regains tally was only bettered by Romelu Lukaku, who once again felt the harsh line from VAR with another disallowed goal.

But Belgium do not rely on Lukaku finding the scoresheet. They have many more threats than that.

What they said...

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne:

"We played well, even if in the second half we gave them a few opportunities. But above all we created a lot and we deserve to win.

"We made a few mistakes and gave a few chances but I think we played well offensively and defensively.

"Sometimes you create a lot of chances and you don't score and in the end, there's a long ball coming and it's a goal. I found space and touched the ball just in time to push it in.

"We create chances for him and Romelu always scores. He responds when he has to be there and he will score again in the next match.

"Against Ukraine, we have to play like we played today but also like we did against Slovakia. We know what we have to do."

Player of the match: Doku shines away from the scoresheet

No goals, no assists, but giving the ball to Jeremy Doku was a crucial tactic that led Belgium to victory.

The Manchester City winger created more chances than anyone on the pitch was his incredible pace in behind forced Romania back.

His link-up with Kevin De Bruyne was crucial down the Belgium left and Doku's improvement over the last 12 months has an impact on the other Belgium players in this position. Dodi Lukebakio looks like an exact replica on the opposite flank.

Doku also had the best passing accuracy rate out of anyone in the Belgium team, a notworthy statistic with De Bruyne, Tielemans and Co also in the team.

Stats: Story of the match

So far in Group E...