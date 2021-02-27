Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Coventry: Matty James strike secures point for 10-man Sky Blues

Matty James' first goal since March 2017 earned 10-man Coventry a 1-1 draw at Blackburn.

The on-loan midfielder's hooked finish five minutes after the restart cancelled out Ben Brereton's second in as many games and gave Mark Robins' men what could be a vital point in the fight against relegation.

Image: Matty James scored the equalising goal for Coventry against Blackburn

They held on despite the 83rd-minute dismissal of Leo Ostigard.

It was a deserved point too for the visitors who created chances at the start of each half, including striking the crossbar, and they are now six points clear of danger.

Blackburn struck the frame of the goal too before the half was out but never truly looked like ending their five-game winless run despite the numerical advantage.

Tony Mowbray's side did at least stop the rot of five defeats but are firmly in midtable after a run of three wins in 13.

Darragh Lenihan returned at the heart of Blackburn's defence after a two-game absence and Fankaty Dabo made his first start in a month for the Sky Blues, who made three changes.

The visitors were fastest out of the blocks and Sam McCallum's fizzing left-wing cross in the first minute deceived Thomas Kaminski, who was saved by the woodwork, and the same player was given time and space 10 minutes later but dragged wide.

Jordan Shipley fired over from 20 yards in the 13th minute as they looked to capitalise on Blackburn's fragile confidence.

They didn't manage to do so and were made to pay in the 27th minute. Ryan Nyambe's cross was missed by Dominic Hyam and the ball fell invitingly to Brereton, who thundered into the left corner from 12 yards for his fifth of the season.

Rovers had two chances in the final minutes of the half. First, an audacious Barry Douglas free-kick cannoned off the post and in injury time the hosts broke at pace and Harvey Elliott released Armstrong who was denied by a smart Ben Wilson save.

The Sky Blues started the second half in the same vein as the first but were rewarded this time as McCallum's deep cross was headed back across goal by Tyler Walker and James pounced six yards out to hook it into the far corner.

Blackburn looked most likely to snatch a winner as the game entered its latter stages and Jarrad Branthwaite headed a Douglas corner wide.

They were given a helping hand when Ostigard's pull-back on Armstrong earned him a second yellow and left Coventry to hold out for seven minutes with 10 men.

But a wayward Armstrong header aside, Coventry held on comfortably for a deserved draw.