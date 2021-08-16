Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Julian Nagelsmann wary of Erling Haaland in German Super Cup

German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich go head to head in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Tuesday in a bid to lift the Super Cup.

The two teams have met eight times in the showpiece since 2011, with Bayern winning five times during that period, including last year, when Joshua Kimmich struck late to seal a 3-2 victory.

The latest edition of the 'Klassiker' takes place on Dortmund turf at Signal Iduna Park and while their sides are Super Cup stalwarts, Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann and Dortmund's Marco Rose are making their managerial debuts in the competition.

Who competes for German Super Cup? The Super Cup – a meeting between the German champions and the German cup winners from the previous season – has taken place in its current form every year since 2010. If one club wins both titles, the Bundesliga runner-up qualifies.

Nagelsmann is looking for his first trophy in senior football - but also his first win in charge of the German champions at the sixth attempt.

The Bavarians dropped points in their season-opening 1-1 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday after failing also to win any of their four pre-season matches to increase the scrutiny on the 34-year-old following his move from RB Leipzig.

Playing down the pressure after succeeding Hansi Flick, Nagelsmann told reporters: "It is normal that we need time with the late pre-season preparation.

"But this is an important game, against an opponent who started well in the league this season. Hopefully it will work tomorrow."

Dortmund, by contrast, crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 in their own Bundesliga opener, with striker Erling Haaland scoring two goals and setting up another three.

Nagelsmann admitted he is wary of Dortmund's lightning breaks, as well as their in-form forward.

"They have had a brilliant start to their season," he said. "What will be important is to control the space in front of our defence line. If we lose possession we need to immediately counter-press.

"We have to avoid deep passes behind the defensive line. We will try to win balls in our opponent's half and try to counter attack ourselves," Nagelsmann said.

"Soccer is teamwork so we will try to work as a team tomorrow. Especially in defending against Haaland."

Rose declared himself "incredibly happy" with Haaland and his team-mates' opening display and despite the early-season challenge, insisted his players are ready to deliver silverware.

He told reporters: "Erling wants to be a complete player, he says that himself.

"He is still young and still has so much potential for development. Imagine what a footballer he will become if he takes full control.

"We're playing three days after our first competitive game and have little regeneration time. But we'll try to produce our best-possible performance on the pitch.

"When you come here, knowing the history of the club, you want to work towards competing for titles - that's why I'm here. We'll fight for that title."

Team news

Borussia Dortmund will be without Thorgan Hazard, who has picked up an ankle injury.

Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro are still missing, while Emre Can is still building his way back to full fitness.

Bayern Munich have no fresh concerns from their opener against Monchengladbach, though Nagelsmann's ranks could be bolstered by Corentin Tolisso, who trained with the club's U23s at the weekend on his return from injury.

