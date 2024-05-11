 Skip to content
Bournemouth vs Brentford. Premier League.

Vitality StadiumAttendance11,154.

Bournemouth 1

  • D Solanke (89th minute)

Brentford 2

  • B Mbeumo (86th minute)
  • Y Wissa (95th minute)

Bournemouth 1-2 Brentford: Yoane Wissa scores stoppage-time winner in VAR-dominated game at Vitality Stadium

Match report and free highlights as Brentford beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium; Yoane Wissa scores 95th-minute winner for visitors after Dominic Solanke had cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's strike; referee Matthew Donohue at centre of action before late goals as VAR dominates

Saturday 11 May 2024 17:16, UK

Yoane Wissa celebrates after scoring an injury-time winner at Bournemouth
Image: Brentford striker Yoane Wissa scored a stoppage-time winner at Bournemouth

Substitute Yoane Wissa scored a 95th-minute winner as Brentford beat Bournemouth 2-1 in a thrilling, VAR-dominated contest at the Vitality Stadium.

Wissa emphatically rounded off a deadly counter-attack after Dominic Solanke's 89th-minute equaliser - his 19th Premier League goal of the season - had immediately cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's 50th Brentford strike in all competitions (86).

The three late goals arrived during a game where VAR was at the centre of the action, with referee Matthew Donohue, making his Premier League debut, overturning a Bournemouth goal and a Brentford penalty.

Officiating in the top flight for the first time since his promotion from the Championship, Donohue disallowed Solanke's first-half opener for a handball in the build-up and reversed a second-half Brentford spot-kick - won by Ivan Toney - after being sent to the pitchside monitor on both occasions.

In a battle between two strikers competing to make England's Euro 2024 squad, it was Toney's team who came out on top but Solanke who staked a better claim to earn a seat on the plane to Germany. On another day, the Bournemouth forward could have scored a hat-trick, having also been adjudged to commit a foul on Nathan Collins before rolling the ball past Mark Flekken minutes before half-time.

Brentford, who were already safe having pulled away from the relegation zone in recent weeks, stay 16th. Bournemouth missed the chance to move a step closer to securing a top-half finish. They drop to 11th.

What's next?

The final day of the Premier League season takes place on May 19 with all games kicking off at 4pm.

Bournemouth take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Brentford welcome Newcastle to the Gtech Community Stadium.

