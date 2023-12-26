Bournemouth 3-0 Fulham: Dominic Solanke scores again as Cherries move into top half of Premier League table

In-form Dominic Solanke scored again as Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven matches with a comfortable 3-0 win over Fulham on Boxing Day.

Solanke's 62nd-minute penalty - his eighth goal in his last seven league games and 12th overall this season - doubled Bournemouth's lead after Justin Kluivert had opened the scoring just before half-time thanks to a driving run from the impressive Alex Scott (44).

Bournemouth came into the festive fixture having not lost since November 4 and a run of 22 points from the previous 27 available has seen Andoni Iraola's side rise from 19th to 10th in the table in just eight weeks.

Image: Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season from the penalty spot

Fulham, who headed to the south coast on the back of two straight defeats, never looked like upsetting the hosts and their afternoon got even worse when substitute Luis Sinisterra's stunning strike from the edge of the area deep into stoppage time made it 3-0.

If that was not enough punishment for the visitors, goalkeeper Bernd Leno was the day's pantomime villain after gently pushing a Bournemouth ball boy for taking too long to return the ball for a goal-kick late in the second half.

Leno quickly apologised to the youngster at the next break in play but was booed by the home fans for the rest of the match. The loss keeps Fulham 13th, six points above the relegation zone.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Neto (7), Smith (7), Zabarnyi (7), Senesi (7), Ouattara (7), Scott (8), Christie (7), Semenyo (7), Kluivert (7), Tavernier (7), Solanke (7).



Subs: Sinisterra (7), Billing (6), Brooks (6).



Fulham: Leno (4), Tete (6), Tosin (7), Bassey (6), Robinson (6), Palhinha (5), Cairney (6), De Cordova-Reid (5), Pereira (5), Iwobi (6), Muniz (6).



Subs: Castagne (6), Wilson (6), Ballo-Toure (n/a), Lukic (n/a), Vinicius (n/a).



Player of the match: Alex Scott (Bournemouth).

How Bournemouth cruised to another win

The Boxing Day fixture was Bournemouth's first home contest since Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch on December 16, and a pre-match on-screen tribute honoured those who had come to the Wales international's aide, including Cherries midfielder Philip Billing who was widely praised for his alert response.

The Denmark international began his afternoon on the bench in favour of Kluivert, with Scott slotting in for the injured Lewis Cook.

Team news Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola made two changes from the side that started Saturday's 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest. Lewis Cook missed out through injury while Philip Billing dropped to the bench. Alex Scott and Justin Kluivert came into the XI. Fulham boss Marco Silva also made two changes from the team that began Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Burnley. Kenny Tete and Bobby De Cordova-Reid started with Timothy Castagne and Harry Wilson moving to the bench. Rodrigo Muniz continued up front with Raul Jimenez still suspended.

Solanke saw an effort blocked by Tosin Adarabioyo during a back-and-forth beginning to the game and it was the hosts, with head coach Iraola watching from the stands as he served a one-game touchline ban, who maintained their slight edge in the opening exchanges.

A neat move from Semenyo to feed Kluivert nearly set up an opener but they were thwarted by an excellent intervention from Tosin, who was also in the right place to deny a second decent opportunity for Bournemouth after Leno spilled a cross.

Tosin's headed clearance avoided any embarrassment, but the Cherries were ahead at the stroke of half-time thanks to a brilliant run into the 18-yard box from 20-year-old Scott from near the centre circle and pass to Kluivert, whose strike somehow squirmed underneath Leno.

Image: Justin Kluivert gave Bournemouth the lead just before half-time

Fulham, who had enjoyed a near-equal amount of possession in the first half, returned with more purpose to start the second as Antonee Robinson quickly called Neto into action from a tight angle.

It was just past the hour mark when Joao Palhinha sent Semenyo tumbling inside the area and the response from referee Tim Robinson was immediate, Solanke sending Leno the wrong way to double his side's advantage.

Rodrigo Muniz had a chance to claw one back with a close-range volley, while Leno found himself in late trouble and was treated to a chorus of jeers when he appeared to push a ball boy.

Sinisterra's cross was inches away from the outstretched foot of David Brooks as the Cherries sought a third. Brooks had two more chances of his own, but it was Sinisterra who curled past Leno to seal a convincing home triumph.

Image: Luis Sinisterra hammered home Bournemouth's third goal in stoppage time

Silva: Leno didn't push ball boy

Fulham boss Marco Silva insisted his goalkeeper Bernd Leno "touched" but "didn't push" a ball boy during defeat at Bournemouth.

The second-half incident occurred when Leno went to collect the ball from the youngster's outstretched hand before using his own hand to make deliberate contact with the shoulder of the ball boy, who appeared to take a step back for balance.

Silva said: "Have you seen him pushing? I didn't see this. Yes, he apologised. I spoke with Bernd about it.

"It's clear he went to speak with the boy after that moment as the top professional that he is, the really experienced player that he is as well.

"He wanted to play quick. The ball boys, I don't know who gave them instructions to hold always the ball to delay the beginning of the game again. OK, we are losing, he ran to the ball. I didn't see him pushing."

He added: "I was really so upset with our performance that I didn't even have the energy to start to complain."

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, who watched on from the stands as he served a touchline ban, said he had not seen a replay of the incident but, when asked if the ball boys had been instructed to slow down, replied: "No, no, for sure there is no instruction, for sure. This I can guarantee.

"I don't know what happened exactly, but I think everyone for sure has to be careful because they are boys that are trying to help everyone, not only Bournemouth."

On another positive performance, he added: "We want to keep it going. We're not as bad as we looked at the beginning of the season, we're not as good as we look now probably today. We're somewhere in the middle."

How the match played out...

FPL stats: Bournemouth 3-0 Fulham Goals Kluivert, Solanke, Sinisterra Assists Scott, Brooks Bonus points Scott (3) | Neto (2) | Zabarnyi (1)

Opta stats: Bournemouth end Boxing Day hoodoo

Bournemouth have won on Boxing Day for the first time since 2014, which was at home to Fulham in the Championship.

After earning three points from their first nine games in the Premier League this season (W0 D3 L6), Bournemouth have picked up 22 points from their next nine games (W7 D1 L1).

Fulham have lost four consecutive away league matches while conceding 3+ goals in each game for the first time since March 1969.

Dominic Solanke has scored in each of his last five league appearances against Fulham, only scoring more total league goals against Huddersfield Town (6).

