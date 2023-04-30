Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds: Jefferson Lerma scores twice as Cherries inflict damaging defeat on Javi Gracia's Whites

Bournemouth climbed 10 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and plunged Leeds into further difficulty with a brilliant 4-1 win at the Vitality Stadium.

Jefferson Lerma's four-minute double - the second of which came from a glaring error from Illan Meslier - put the Cherries in front, but Leeds - who had the better of the early exchanges - levelled when Patrick Bamford headed in a cross from Willy Gnonto.

Image: Jefferson Lerma's four-minute double put Bournemouth in control

The Whites had little in the way of meaningful attacking intent after the break and they were unable to respond when Dominic Solanke rolled a shot in off the inside of the left-hand post with just over an hour gone.

Antoine Semenyo added an unprecedented fourth in stoppage time, when his relatively tame effort squirmed through Meslier's grasp.

With their healthy points tally, Gary O'Neil's Cherries are now sat 13th in the table with four games left to play. Leeds, meanwhile, stay 16th, level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and one above Leicester, who occupy the final spot in the bottom three.

How Bournemouth eased their drop fears - and intensified Leeds'

Leeds knew a win on the south coast would give their survival hopes a great boost and they were almost given the perfect start when referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot after Bamford's flick into the box was handled by Matias Vina. A VAR review, however, ruled the contact had been made outside the box and the resulting free-kick from Marc Roca was well kept out by Neto.

Player of the match: Jefferson Lerma

Bournemouth were put under pressure by Leeds, but 20 minutes in, they stormed into the game when Lerma held his nerve to curl a sumptuous effort past Meslier after Liam Cooper had blocked Philip Billing's shot, but turned it straight into the path of the Colombian.

Four minutes later, it was two. Ryan Christie floated in a corner from the right, Meslier flapped at it, and Lerma was on hand to take advantage and fire high into the roof of the net.

Image: Dominic Solanke scored Bournemouth's third against Leeds

The wind was taken out of Leeds' sails and they did not muster a single shot over the next 10 minutes or so. But shortly after the half-hour, they halved the deficit, when Willy Gnonto - who had not started since March 18 - sent a ball over from the right to Bamford, who atoned for his glaring miss against Leicester five days earlier by heading home to halve the deficit.

But Bournemouth re-established their two-goal cushion with just over an hour gone. Dango Outtara chased down a long ball and sent a hopeful low cross into the box, which Leeds failed to deal with, allowing Solanke to nip in and send a tidy shot home via the inside of the left-hand post.

Team news Gary O'Neil made two changes to the Bournemouth side that beat Southampton on Friday night, with Adam Smith and Dango Outtara in for Chris Mepham and Marcus Tavernier, neither of whom were in the squad.

There were three Leeds changes, too, as Javi Gracia's men tried to inch their way out of the relegation battle. Rasmus Kristensen and Crysencio Summerville started, as did Willy Gnonto - the latter for the first time since March 18. Junior Firpo, Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra made way.

That goal prompted angry "sack the board" chants from the travelling fans, but seemed to spur Leeds on, albeit momentarily. Marc Roca stung Neto's palms, before the Brazilian's stunning double save denied Robin Koch and then Gnonto.

It was a false dawn, though. Leeds were unable to do anything with the space they were afforded at times and they were punished as a result when Semenyo collected a ball from Jaidon Anthony and fired through Meslier's hands and over the line.

Player of the match - Jefferson Lerma

Image: Jefferson Lerma celebrates after putting Bournemouth 1-0 up against Leeds

The Colombian's goals - his first-ever Premier League double - turned the game in Bournemouth's favour midway through the first half. All three of his shots were on target, he created one chance and 80 per cent of his 50 passes were completed.

Leeds' relegation fears deepen - Opta stats

Leeds conceded 23 Premier League goals in April, a new record in a single month, with the previous record also held by Leeds in February 2022 (20). It is the most by a top-flight side in a month since Birmingham City conceded 23 in April 1965.

Leeds lost five league games in April, their most in a single month since April 2015 (five) in the Championship, and most in a month in the Premier League since April 1996 (also five).

Since the start of last season, Leeds United have conceded more Premier League goals than any other team (146), conceding at least three goals in 22 games in that time, also the most of any side.

O'Neil: Leeds win should keep Bournemouth up

Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil:

"I asked a lot of them (against Southampton) on Thursday. We built Thursday up to be a huge game and it felt a little bit like a final, the nature of it, with the physical effort that went in, but also the emotional drain it has on you.

"I was worried about energy levels and what we might start like, but I reminded them we don't accept any dip in our level today for whatever reason. We set ourselves a goal in August and it's right at the end of this game for you if you want it enough. Go and get it done today. All the lads were completely focused on the goal today.

"Earning 39 points from 34 games is a big effort, so I wanted to make sure the lads went round the pitch together and showed our appreciation for the support we've had from the fans. Not many fans outside of Bournemouth would have given us a prayer this year.

"Thirty-nine will be enough, I would think. That doesn't mean we stop, of course. The lads have got a couple of days off because they've had a very big week, then let's knuckle down and see how many points we can get from the next 12 on offer.

"I'm just really proud of the group I've worked with for quite a while now from different positions. To have as many questions asked of them as they have, to have been written off and to get to 39 with four games to play is an incredible effort."

Gracia: I don't like to speak about Leeds' situation - but we're not relegated yet

Leeds manager Javi Gracia:

"Of course, if we concede the mistakes we are conceding, it is difficult to compete well and to get the results that we need. We have to be more consistent, in defending, in attacking, more aggressive. If we don't do that, it will be difficult to get the points we need.

"I don't like to speak much about our situation in the table, but at the moment, we are not in relegation and, of course, we have tough games and we have to be ready for them.

"We need to keep our mentality, try to believe we can do it and, above all, try to work hard in the next days and prepare for the next game. It's the only way that I know how to improve the situation. When I arrived, the situation was even worse. Of course, the last results are tough for all of us, but we have to change this dynamic and we have four games to do it.

"I have to try to help my players to play better, to find a way to defend and attack better. It is my job and I have to try to help them in another way, a better way. It is my job and I have to try to do it."

Asked if the club would trust him to lead Leeds for the remainder of the season, Gracia said: "If I am here, I suppose."

Bournemouth host Chelsea in the Premier League next Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Leeds face a trip to defending Premier League champions Manchester City next Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 3pm.

