Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Substitute Sam Surridge haunts former club as visitors earn late point

Substitute Sam Surridge scored a late equaliser to deny former club Bournemouth an overdue Premier League win as Nottingham Forest snatched a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Jaidon Anthony's first-half finish looked set to end the Cherries' four-game losing streak in the top flight to ease the pressure on head coach Gary O'Neil.

But striker Surridge, who began his career with the Dorset club, poked home Brennan Johnson's cross from close range seven minutes from time after replacing debutant Chris Wood.

Image: Sam Surridge scored a late equaliser for Nottingham Forest against his former club

Player ratings Bournemouth: Neto (7), Smith (6), Stephens (6), Kelly (6), Zemura (7), Christie (6), Rothwell (7), Lerma (7), Anthony (7), Ouattara (7), Moore (6).



Subs: Pearson (6), Dembele (n/a).



Nottingham Forest: Hennessey (6), Aurier (5), Worrall (7), Boly (6), Lodi (6), Yates (6), Freuler (6), Mangala (6), Gibbs-White (7), Johnson (7), Wood (5).



Subs: Danilo (6), Scarpa (6), N Williams (6), McKenna (6), Surridge (6).



Player of the match: Dango Ouattara.

The dramatic twist pushed Bournemouth into the relegation zone and leaves O'Neil still searching for his first victory since being appointed permanent Bournemouth boss in November.

Meanwhile, in-form Forest maintained their momentum by registering an 11th point from the last 18 available. Steve Cooper's side also had a first-half Ryan Yates header disallowed for offside against Willy Boly following VAR intervention.

How Forest denied Bournemouth vital win

Forest handed striker Wood a debut following his arrival from Newcastle on Friday, while Bournemouth's five changes included a first appearance for new signing Dango Ouattara.

Morgan Gibbs-White tested Cherries goalkeeper Neto during a bright start from the visitors before Yates' 13th-minute header was disallowed on review.

Team news Bournemouth's new signing Dango Ouattara went straight into the starting line-up following his £20m move from Lorient. The 20-year-old winger was one of five changes made by head coach Gary O'Neil. Jack Stephens, Joe Rothwell, Adam Smith and Jordan Zemura also started. Jack Stacey, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Lewis Cook and Philip Billing were the players replaced. Nottingham Forest started new signing Chris Wood following his loan move from Newcastle. The striker was one of three changes made by boss Steve Cooper, with Wayne Hennessey and Willy Boly also coming into the side. Dean Henderson, Scott McKenna and Gustavo Scarpa made way.

Bournemouth had not registered a top-flight goal or point since November 12 but grew into the game.

Unmarked striker Kieffer Moore somehow directed a close-range header over from a Jordan Zemura cross before Anthony ended their lengthy drought in the 28th minute, aided by the club's new arrival.

Burkina Faso forward Ouattara, signed from French club Lorient on Thursday for £20m, burst away from Renan Lodi on the right before crossing for Anthony to take a touch and find the far corner with a confident strike across Wayne Hennessey.

Marauding left-back Zemura was causing the away side constant problems. He had a goal-bound effort blocked on the line by Forest captain Joe Worrall before delivering another threatening centre which was nodded narrowly wide by Ryan Christie.

Image: Jaidon Anthony gave Bournemouth the lead in the first half with a composed finish

Forest were forced into a change in the 45th minute when 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Danilo came on for his debut in place of the injured Yates.

Cooper's men pushed for a way back into the game in the second period but were initially struggling to create any clear chances.

Gibbs-White fired straight at Neto following a well-worked corner routine before Surridge eventually broke Bournemouth's resistance.

Johnson worked space on the right and, following another VAR review, Surridge was able to celebrate his first Premier League goal of the season to the detriment of his struggling former employers.

Opta stats: Ouattara makes history for Bournemouth

As well as becoming just the second player from Burkina Faso to play in the Premier League (after Bertrand Traore), Dango Ouattara became the first Bournemouth player to provide an assist on his Premier League debut.

Bournemouth recorded 10+ shots in a Premier League match for just the sixth time this season, though they've been outshot by their opponents in 17 of their 20 league games so far this term.

Despite coming back to earn a point, Nottingham Forest remain winless in all 14 Premier League games in which they've conceded this season, drawing five and losing nine.

Nottingham Forest had 20 shots in this match, the most they've recorded in a single Premier League game this season.

In his 19th Premier League appearance (18 as a substitute), Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge scored his first-ever goal in the competition. All three of his strikes in all competitions this term have come away from home.

Bournemouth's elimination from the FA Cup means they have next weekend off, with their next Premier League game being a trip to Brighton on February 4; kick-off 3pm.

The Cherries then host Newcastle on the following weekend, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 5.30pm. A trip to Wolves before a clash at home to Manchester City, also live on Saturday Night Football on February 25, completes their schedule for that month.

Nottingham Forest now turn their attention to the Carabao Cup as they host Manchester United in their semi-final first leg on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports.

Steve Cooper's side do not have a fixture in between the semi-final second leg at Old Trafford on February 1. Their next Premier League game is a home match against Leeds on February 5, live on Sky Sports.

Forest then go to Fulham, host Manchester City and travel to West Ham to complete their February fixtures.