Bournemouth 0-2 West Ham: Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen on target as Hammers secure Premier League Summer Series win

Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen were on target as West Ham beat Bournemouth 2-0 in Atlanta to guarantee second place in the Premier League Summer Series.

Fullkrug followed up his winning goal against Everton on Wednesday with a close-range opener after Bowen had shown impressive composure to tee him up from a El Hadji Malick Diouf cross.

Summer signing Diouf produced another fine delivery for West Ham's second goal, allowing Bowen to guide a low finish into the far corner beyond Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Bournemouth started the game strongly as they looked to bounce back from their 4-1 loss to Manchester United on Thursday but missed a glorious early chance when Evanilson struck the inside of the post from a few yards out with the goal gaping.

Fullkrug's opener punished that miss later in the first half and Bournemouth were denied by the woodwork again when Illia Zabarnyi sent a free header against the underside of the bar.

The win never looked in doubt for West Ham after their breakaway second goal, putting them on six points from their three games, behind Manchester United on goal difference as Ruben Amorim's side prepare to face Everton in the final fixture of the tournament.

Bowen hails West Ham togetherness

Jarrod Bowen hailed West Ham's team spirit in recovering from a tough start and delighted at his goal having sliced an earlier chance wide with his right foot.

"Talking of my right foot, I never want see the first chance I had back again!" he told Sky Sports. "I thought, if another one comes to my right foot, I can't finish it like that. It was a brilliant ball by Malick.

"The positives are that we have had three really good games against Premier League opposition.

"Tonight we knew it was going to be difficult, they are a really good side.

"I liked the character about the group. We didn't have the best start but we stuck in there, we were together, we were a team. As the captain, that's really good to see."

Bowen singled out new arrival Diouf for praise, saying: "Both goals were down to him and the quality that he's got.

"He has only been here a few weeks but you would think he has been here years. That's a credit to the kind of person he is. He's humble and he's obviously a brilliant footballer as well."

Saturday July 26 - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Everton 0-3 Bournemouth

Sunday July 27 - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Manchester United 2-1 West Ham

Wednesday July 30 - Soldier Field, Chicago

West Ham 2-1 Everton

Thursday July 31 - Soldier Field, Chicago

Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth

Sunday August 3 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Bournemouth 0-2 West Ham

Manchester United vs Everton - 10pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports