Bournemouth 1-1 Wolves (5-4 on penalties): Matheus Cunha sent off as Andoni Iraola's side into FA Cup quarter-finals with dramatic shoot-out win

Matheus Cunha was sent off in extra-time for an apparent headbutt as Wolves lost to Bournemouth in a rollercoaster FA Cup tie that ended in sudden-death penalties.

The fifth-round tie at the Vitality Stadium was full of drama with Evanilson's 30th-minute opener followed by VAR controversy as Milos Kerkez had a second ruled out for offside after a seven-minute check that led to fans chanting "embarrassing".

Cunha levelled for Wolves with a second-half stunner to force extra-time, but later lost his head in a moment of madness as referee Sam Barrott sent him off for violent conduct.

"It's a full house," Paul Merson told Soccer Saturday as he watched on. "There's a kick, a shove and a headbutt."

Further punishment could come Cunha's way after he repeatedly clashed with Kerkez before penalties followed and after Matt Doherty missed when he had the chance to send Wolves through, Boubacar Traore hit the crossbar and it allowed Luis Sinisterra to fire Andoni Iraola's men into the last eight.

The hosts took the lead in the 30th minute when James Hill chipped into the path of Antoine Semenyo and while a slightly out-of-position Sam Johnstone parried his shot, Evanilson tapped home on his first start since a two-month lay-off with a broken metatarsal.

Image: Evanilson celebrates after scoring for Bournemouth

The opener was followed by controversy five minutes later as Kerkez bundled in David Brooks' corner at the back post, but chants of Wembley were soon replaced by VAR frustration.

A lengthy delay of around seven minutes occurred as VAR officials Timothy Wood and Darren England firstly deliberated on whether the ball had hit the hand of Kerkez or Dean Huijsen on the line.

Referee Barrott spoke with both coaches during the VAR review before the goal was eventually ruled out for Huijsen being offside.

Semi-automated offside technology was being used for the first time in English football this weekend - designed to significantly decrease delays caused by the manual process currently used by VAR to determine offsides by 'drawing lines' with crosshairs.

But it is understood the check was complex as officials had to look at both a handball and the unclear offside, so they drew the crosshairs instead and this added more time than usual.

The decision was announced by referee Barrott to a bemused crowd, but there was still time for another Bournemouth effort to be disallowed.

Image: There was a seven-minute delay as a 'goal' for Milos Kerkez was checked

Image: Referee Sam Barrott waits on the VAR decision

Evanilson played in Kerkez and he squared for Alex Scott, who inexplicably miscued his shot up onto his hand with the goal gaping and it stayed 1-0 at half-time.

Further controversy was around the corner as not long after Joao Gomes sent a half-volley over, Wolves levelled on the hour mark. It was all about Cunha as he controlled Santiago Beuno's pass before he let fly with a dipping and swerving strike from 30 yards that left Kepa with no chance.

As Cunha trotted off to accept the adulation of the away crowd, Bournemouth boss Iraola made the VAR gesture after Evanilson was not given a foul in the build-up. No review was forthcoming but it was required two minutes later when Huijsen caught Larsen, although no red card was issued.

Toti made a vital interception moments later to deny Evanilson from Tavernier's cross before Iraola introduced Justin Kluivert and Dango Ouattara. The Cherries continued to press for a winner as Huijsen headed over and Kluivert was thwarted by Johnstone before Semenyo whipped an effort just wide in the final exchanges to ensure extra-time was required.

A similar pattern remained as Tavernier, Semenyo, Huijsen and Tyler Adams failed with pot shots, with Wolves happy to soak up pressure.

Daniel Jebbison was sent on by Iraola and almost made himself an instant hero, but Toti cleared his shot off the line before Johnstone produced flying saves to deny headers from Sinisterra and Lewis Cook.

Just as penalties were on the horizon, more drama occurred as Cunha had a moment of madness and received a red card. After the Brazilian had been flagged offside, Kerkez tried to get the ball and was grabbed around the neck by Wolves' stand-in captain before he pushed his head into the face of the Bournemouth left-back.

Pereira tried to pull Cunha away before the substituted Nelson Semedo intervened, but referee Barrott sent off the forward, who also clashed with team-mate Daniel Bentley as he was ushered down the tunnel.

Spot-kicks did follow and after Johnstone saved Huijsen's effort, Doherty had the chance to put Wolves through but dragged wide.

Traore hit the crossbar with Wolves' next penalty and Sinisterra smashed home from 12 yards to book Bournemouth's place in the quarter-finals.

In pictures: Cunha's moment of madness

Image: Cunha headbutts Kerkez, resulting in a sending off for the Wolves forward

Image: Kerkez holds his forehead after clashing with Cunha during extra-time

Image: Cunha is shown a red card

Pereira still upbeat despite Cunha red card

Vitor Pereira rued a costly day for Wolves' survival hopes after their talisman Cunha was sent off in a moment of madness.

Cunha was banned for two matches earlier this season by the Football Association after he clashed with a member of Ipswich's staff and could face further retrospective punishment, which may derail Wolves' safety bid.

The 17th-placed club face crucial Premier League games with Everton, Southampton, West Ham and relegation rivals Ipswich over the next month.

"Matheus is a special player," Pereira said.

"In this game the emotional side was very high and not only inside the pitch, but on the bench and in the stands, everywhere and a lot of pressure.

"In the end, it happens what can happen. It should not happen but this is something that happens in football.

"Don't ask me about it because I was looking at the other side. In the end, the referee decided the red card.

"Of course the red card is one less player, one less specialist in penalties and the next games without a player that is important for us, but in the end we will start the next game against Everton with 11 and this is the most important for me.

"He is important but I cannot speak about what I don't know. It is important to check the situation, to look for what happened because I was looking for the other side.

"I cannot judge a situation because the others say to me he kicked, he punched, he did what he did, with the head and the player went to hospital? No, OK but it is a situation that cannot happen, of course. To judge the situation, I must have the clear image in my mind."

'Reaching quarter-finals a good achievement'

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola on his side reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals:

"Definitely emotional. I think today, I don't remember a game within my career where we came to a game and it is difficult to explain how we didn't win in the 90 minutes, in the extra-time.

"We have to accept and finish in penalties. Luckily for us we could finish it very happy and celebrate we are in the last eight. That is a good achievement."

The feelgood factor continues at Bournemouth

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew:

The roar when Sinisterra's match-winning penalty hit the net told you just how much it meant to the Bournemouth fans to keep their FA Cup dream alive.

In the end, after having chances to win the game in normal time and extra-time, and Wolves having a penalty to win the match, the Cherries got over the line in the shoot-out to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for only the third time in their history.

It continues Bournemouth's incredible season and the feelgood factor around the club.

Qualification for Europe next season through the league is obviously a huge target for Iraola, but the chance to win silverware should never be overlooked.

Bournemouth are just three wins from glory now and Iraola has twice led unfashionable Spanish clubs to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, in 2020 with second-tier side Mirandes and in 2022 with Rayo Vallecano, who he left to join the Premier League side in the summer of 2023.

The Cherries have never gone beyond the last eight before and as their remarkable season continues, you would not bet against them making history.