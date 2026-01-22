Braga 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White penalty miss and Ryan Yates own goal cost Sean Dyche's side in the Europa League

Nottingham Forest slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Braga after an incredible 54-second spell in which Morgan Gibbs-White had a penalty saved and Ryan Yates scored an own goal.

The result means Nottingham Forest's chances of a top-eight Europa League finish have been left to chance ahead of their final fixture against Ferencvaros, with Sean Dyche's side three points off the top eight. Elliot Anderson will miss that must-win game after earning a late red card for dissent in Portugal.

Braga had to do very little to win the game, not even needing a single shot on target to get over the line, while Forest became only the second Europa League side to miss a penalty, score an own goal and have a player sent off in the same game.

When James McAtee was hauled to the ground in the area by Gabri Martinez, Forest had the opportunity to help everyone forget a tepid first half that only had one shot on target.

Ironically, that one shot came from Gibbs-White, who watched Lukas Hornicek save his free kick. The Braga 'keeper would do the same in the second half, guessing right to save a poor penalty.

In a flash, Braga swept up the other end with Ricardo Horta combining with Fran Navarro. Horta crossed into the area and Yates, who couldn't find his footing, dragged the ball past his own goal line.

With Forest huffing and puffing, Dyche's decision to make seven changes - just as he did in his side's FA Cup defeat at Wrexham - would come under question once more.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Neco Williams would join Anderson in a triple change that did help lift Forest but their improvement wasn't sufficient.

More to follow.

What's coming up for Nottingham Forest?