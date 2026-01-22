 Skip to content

Braga vs Nottingham Forest; UEFA Europa League

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Braga vs Nottingham Forest. UEFA Europa League.

Estadio AXAAttendance12,377.

Braga 1

  • R Yates (54th minute own goal)

Nottingham Forest 0

  • E Anderson (sent off 94th minute)

Latest UEFA Europa League Odds

Braga 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White penalty miss and Ryan Yates own goal cost Sean Dyche's side in the Europa League

Report as Morgan Gibbs-White misses penalty seconds before Ryan Yates scores own goal to deny Nottingham Forest in Braga; Forest now three points off top eight with one game to play; Braga registered no shots on target; Elliot Anderson was sent off for dissent in added time

William Bitibiri

Football Journalist @williambitibiri

Thursday 22 January 2026 22:47, UK

Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina reacts after Ryan Yates' own goal while Braga players celebrate
Image: Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina reacts after Ryan Yates' own goal while Braga players celebrate

Nottingham Forest slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Braga after an incredible 54-second spell in which Morgan Gibbs-White had a penalty saved and Ryan Yates scored an own goal.

The result means Nottingham Forest's chances of a top-eight Europa League finish have been left to chance ahead of their final fixture against Ferencvaros, with Sean Dyche's side three points off the top eight. Elliot Anderson will miss that must-win game after earning a late red card for dissent in Portugal.

Braga had to do very little to win the game, not even needing a single shot on target to get over the line, while Forest became only the second Europa League side to miss a penalty, score an own goal and have a player sent off in the same game.

When James McAtee was hauled to the ground in the area by Gabri Martinez, Forest had the opportunity to help everyone forget a tepid first half that only had one shot on target.

Ironically, that one shot came from Gibbs-White, who watched Lukas Hornicek save his free kick. The Braga 'keeper would do the same in the second half, guessing right to save a poor penalty.

In a flash, Braga swept up the other end with Ricardo Horta combining with Fran Navarro. Horta crossed into the area and Yates, who couldn't find his footing, dragged the ball past his own goal line.

With Forest huffing and puffing, Dyche's decision to make seven changes - just as he did in his side's FA Cup defeat at Wrexham - would come under question once more.

Also See:

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Neco Williams would join Anderson in a triple change that did help lift Forest but their improvement wasn't sufficient.

More to follow.

What's coming up for Nottingham Forest?

Play Super 6!
Play Super 6!

Super 6 have made a millionaire already this season, but could you be the next big winner? Enter the next round for free.

Around Sky

Upgrade to Sky Sports to watch more games than ever before

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract