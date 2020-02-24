Braga vs Rangers LIVE!

KAMBERI'S BIG CHANCE The on-loan Hibernian frontman announced himself as a Rangers hero on Sunday as he equalised against Tommy Wright's team before setting up Joe Aribo for the goal that should have clinched three points. The Swiss striker was disappointed his efforts did not result in three points but he will now get the opportunity to show if he is capable of leading the line for Gerrard's team all by his own. Top-scorer Alfredo Morelos is suspended and out of form and Kamberi will want to prove he can fill the Colombian's shooting boots.