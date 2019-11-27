Braga vs Wolves: Europa League preview

Nuno oversees his Wolves squad in a training session ahead of their match against Braga

Team news, stats and prediction as Wolves take on Braga in the Europa League.

Team news

Ryan Bennett remains sidelined for Wolves; the defender is recovering from a groin problem, while midfielder Morgan

Gibbs-White is still struggling with a back issue and has also been left at home for Thursday's game.

Willy Boly remains sidelined with a fractured leg and is not expected to return until the new year.

State of play

Wolves will qualify from Group K if they win or draw, or if Slovan Bratislava lose to Besiktas. Braga will also be through if they avoid defeat.

Opta stats

Sporting Braga have won four of their last five home games against English sides in all competitions, though they did lose their most recent such match 1-3 against Man Utd in November 2012.

Wolves lost the reverse fixture 0-1 against Braga on MD1 in what was the first meeting between the sides.

Braga are unbeaten in the Europa League so far this season (W3 D1). It's the first time they've remained without defeat in their first four group stage games in the competition.

Wolves have won their last three matches in the Europa League, with two of those victories coming virtue of a stoppage-time winner.

Raul Jimenez has scored in his last two Europa League games, and could become just the second Wolves player to score in three consecutive games in major European competition (excluding qualifiers) after Derek Dougan (four in the 1971-72 UEFA Cup).

Charlie's prediction

Wolves are starting to tell a true story of what they can be after a poor start. Everyone is uptight about Wolves playing so many games thus far - you think back to where Wolves were five or six years ago, well this is where they want to be. A lot of players have played and continue to do so, but it is what it is.

People aren't complaining, everyone wants to play. They want to play rather than train. I think Wolves have got an ambition in this trophy and could be a dark horse - they are great value here and I expect them to continue their hot streak of form in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)